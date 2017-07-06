“Having Dr. Rice and Dr. Wasserstrom join the Acuity group is a powerful addition as we expand our ophthalmology services to help patients in San Diego receive the care they need,” said Tom von Sydow, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Eye Specialists.

Acuity Eye Specialists, Dr. Lawrence Rice and Dr. Jeffrey Wasserstrom announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Acuity Eye Specialists to acquire, Eye Associates of San Diego, the ophthalmology clinic of Dr. Lawrence Rice and Dr. Jeffrey Wasserstrom, in La Mesa, CA. The transaction closed on June 6, 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This acquisition is expected to provide Acuity Eye Specialists with an additional clinic and doctors to address the growing needs of patients in the La Mesa and San Diego market, and will increase Acuity Eye Specialists’ offerings in California as they continue to serve patients throughout the state.

“Having Dr. Rice and Dr. Wasserstrom join the Acuity group is a powerful addition as we expand our ophthalmology services to help patients in San Diego receive the care they need,” said Tom von Sydow, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Eye Specialists.

"We are excited to join the growing network of clinics under the Acuity Eye Specialists brand," said Dr. Lawrence Rice. "As part of this group, we are confident we can better serve the growing population in San Diego and specifically in La Mesa. Our philosophy that patients come first is shared by Acuity Eye Specialists and we look forward to working with the Acuity team." Said Dr. Jeffrey Wasserstrom.

This acquisition strengthens Acuity Eye Specialists’ ability to enhance and support its existing patient offerings now and into the future. Acuity Eye Specialists, Dr. Lawrence Rice and Dr. Jeffrey Wasserstrom are all committed to providing patients and ophthalmologists access to industry leading research, opportunities to develop clinically so patients receive best-in-class care, and access to effective business support services to streamline the patient visit and better support the doctor.

About Acuity Eye Specialists

http://www.AcuitySpecialists.com

At Acuity Eye Specialists, we are committed to helping ophthalmologists realize their full potential while providing best-in-class patient care to all those in need. We are experts in the business of ophthalmology with years of experience in the industry, a world-class surgeon as our founder, and an unwavering commitment to helping both established practice owners and young professionals further their ophthalmic careers.

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the Company offers access to ophthalmology services from Fresno to San Diego.