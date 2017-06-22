Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that two of its biologics experts are to present at the upcoming INTERPHEX JAPAN exhibition and conference, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 28 - 30, 2017.

On Thursday, June 29 from 15:00 - 16:00, Mr. Daisuke Tanaka, Account Executive, Catalent Biologics, will present ‘Recent Advancements in Catalent Biologics' CMO Services. The session, which is to be held in the Exhibitors' Seminar Venue W-7, will look at Catalent’s future biologics expansion and development plans, as well as its history and current capabilities in the space.

The following day Mr. Shinya Fujiwara, Product Development Director, will discuss ‘Fast-Track Development Programs for Low Solubility Compounds.’ His presentation, which also takes place in the Exhibitors’ Seminar Venue W-7, from 11:00 - 12:00, will examine how faster formulation development techniques for poorly soluble compounds can accelerate them through to Phase I clinical trials.

Mr. Tanaka joined Catalent in 2015 and has been responsible for development of the organization’s biologics business in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, working exclusively with cell line development, process development, Master Cell Banking development and cGMP manufacturing services for innovative biological drug substances and biosimilars.

Prior to joining Catalent, Mr. Tanaka held senior sales and business development roles with Lonza and Kaneka Corporation.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural chemistry from the University of Tokyo.

Mr. Fujiwara started his career in R&D with Pfizer. He subsequently worked extensively in clinical development, project management, viral disease marketing, procurement and logistics functions at Chugai-Roche, later being appointed as Procurement Director for Teva, prior to joining Catalent in 2016.

For more information visit Catalent/INTERPHEX_JAPAN, and to arrange a meeting with Mr. Tanaka or Mr. Fujiwara at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard(at)nepr(dot)eu.

