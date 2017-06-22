It’s an honor to be included in Forrester’s Vendor Landscape: SEO Tools and Technologies. The demand for superior search tools is growing quickly and we think the timing of this report is representative of that technology adoption.

Botify, the premiere technical SEO platform for enterprise companies, was included in Forrester’s Vendor Landscape: SEO Tools and Technologies as the only crawler with the core capability of log file analysis (Google crawl budget).

“It’s an honor to be included in Forrester’s Vendor Landscape: SEO Tools and Technologies,” said Adrien Menard, CEO, Botify. “The demand for superior search tools is growing quickly and we think the timing of this report is representative of that technology adoption.”

Within the report, Forrester says that marketers are ready for SEO teams to move in-house. Those in-house teams rely on technology to automate key tasks. “Most companies lack the in-house talent, expertise, and time to improve their SEO. That is where technology can help. Until now, agencies have been the primary users of SEO tools and technologies, but marketers are finally showing interest...” *1. To fulfill that need, Forrester evaluates three categories of tools within this report: crawlers, keyword research tools, and comprehensive SEO platforms.

Within the crawler category, Forrester describes crawlers as tools that evaluate the vitals of websites like their speed, accessibility and keywords. “SEO managers focused on tasks like optimizing a site’s crawl budget — the percentage of a website’s pages that Google will crawl — use these tools,” *1.

Forrester identified Botify as the only enterprise platform with the core capability of log file analysis (Google crawl budget). Other core capabilities of Botify that are identified in the report include technical site crawl and auditing sites for search visibility. The report also listed thirteen additional capabilities that Botify’s technical SEO platform offers, including: track and report on organic web traffic and provide campaign-management-like tools.

“Crawlers can’t just check the boxes anymore,” said Adrien Menard, CEO, Botify. “Marketers need advanced technical SEO insights to be competitive in any industry. That is why we focus on core capabilities like log file analysis (crawl budget optimization) but continue to go beyond our core capabilities to offer users insights about every aspect of technical SEO.”

We think the report does a great job capturing the transitioning SEO industry and providing a high-level look at players in the search tools and technology space. SEOs have to maintain a balance between the three core aspects of organic search: technical SEO, content, and off-page SEO. Tool selection should reflect the balance of those three main SEO priorities.

Botify is the premiere technical SEO platform for enterprise companies. Built by SEOs for SEOs, this innovative, award-winning solution empowers users to improve performance with unprecedented visibility into how search engines crawl and index a site. Botify has offices in Paris, New York, and London, and works with more than 400 customers in 30 countries. Their enterprise customers span industries and include Expedia, Staples, Refinery29, and iProspect. For more information visit https://www.botify.com/.

