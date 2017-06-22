The Open House series is an excellent opportunity for my team to publicly show our commitment to superior results and quality patient care. - Parsa Mohebi, MD

Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, located in Beverly Hills and Encino, recently announced its Summer Open House on July 29th. The continuing improvements in the field of hair restoration inspired Dr. Mohebi to hold this ongoing series of Open House events at his medical practice in order to keep potential patients up to date on the latest advances in the field of hair transplant technology.

The Open House includes the opportunity to watch an actual hair transplant performed by Dr. Mohebi during the event. Patients will also have the chance to ask questions of Dr. Mohebi and his staff and meet former patients who had a hair transplant performed at the medical practice.

According to Dr. Mohebi, the Open House series showcases the latest hair restoration techniques in an intimate setting. Dr. Mohebi states “Our regular series of Open House events is perfect for people who are curious to learn more about the art of hair transplants. From being able to chat in person with some of my actual former patients to watching a live hair transplant in person, this is a unique opportunity to learn about hair restoration from those trained in performing it as well as those who have experienced its life changing qualities.”

When asked what he hopes potential patients will take away from the Open House, Dr. Mohebi said “I am well aware of the level of perfection that patients expect from a hair transplant. This is not the kind of surgery that can easily be concealed under a heavy coat or by wearing makeup. The Open House series is an excellent opportunity for my team to publicly show our commitment to superior results and quality patient care.”

Anyone that is interested in learning more about hair transplants can take part in the next Open House at Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration on July 29th from 3pm-5pm. According to Dr. Mohebi, having the Open House on a Saturday “makes it much less stressful for those in the Los Angeles area who worry about fighting traffic on weekdays. The weekend scheduling of the Open House also means that people attending the event don’t have to take off work.” The deadline to register for the Open House is July 27th.

About Dr. Parsa Mohebi:

As the first chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the International Society of Hair Restoration and creator of several methods and techniques in modern hair restoration, Dr. Mohebi, along with his staff, provides his patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. Dr. Mohebi has been in the forefront of new research and developing the latest technology to advance the field of hair restoration. Dr. Mohebi is a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration and a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration.