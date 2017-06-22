Mark Bartlett, Chief Experience Officer of FPX The complex nature of B2B sales often prevents companies from providing seamless, high-quality buying and selling experiences....

FPX, a global leader in enterprise Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions, today announced it will host a live webinar titled, “Why the Complexities of B2B Sales Require Thinking Beyond Today’s CPQ” on Wednesday, June 28, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Featuring guest speakers John Bruno, Analyst at Forrester Research, and Akif Rahman, Chief Information Officer of Old World Industries, the webinar will focus on the findings of a recently-commissioned Forrester study and outline a modern approach to CPQ that can help companies overcome the inherent complexities of B2B sales.

“The complex nature of B2B sales often prevents companies from providing seamless, high-quality buying and selling experiences across their networks of sales reps, channel partners and end customers,” said Mark Bartlett, Chief Experience Officer of FPX. “However, with the right CPQ solution in place, B2B organizations can overcome this challenge and embrace a complete omnichannel sales strategy.”

During the webinar, speakers will discuss:



Current market trends, sales channel strategies, practices, and challenges at B2B firms in North America, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands

Old World Industries’ journey to select an enterprise CPQ solution that could meet their current and future omnichannel strategy needs

Why organizations must go beyond traditional CPQ, which is tightly coupled to direct sales and CRM, and focus on enterprise technology solutions that enable them to embrace the complexities of modern B2B sales

About FPX:

FPX is an independent SaaS vendor that simplifies buying and selling experiences to align enterprise businesses with the expectations of modern omnichannel customers. Powerful enough to handle any level of complexity, nimble enough to advance your commerce strategy, and simple enough to seamlessly extend and enhance the capabilities of direct and indirect sales, FPX is the business agility engine to power success in this era of Digital Transformation. With FPX enterprise CPQ, today’s leading organizations are optimizing the experience of buying and selling across their sales, partner, and ecommerce channels, driving increased revenue and profit margins, increased loyalty and engagement, and empowering IT assets. More information is available at: http://www.fpx.com/.