Jackson Christian will host award-winning band Diamond Rio for the school’s fifth scholarship fundraiser. An Evening with Diamond Rio will be held Tuesday, September 26 at 832 Country Club Lane in Jackson (on campus).

Diamond Rio is known for hits such as “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “Norma Jean Riley,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Love a Little Stronger” and “One More Day.” Named vocal group of the year four times by the Country Music Association and twice by the Academy of Country Music, the band includes lead singer Marty Roe, guitarist Jimmy Olander, drummer Brian Prout, keyboardist Dan Truman, bassist/harmony Dana Williams and Gene Johnson on mandolin/harmony. Diamond Rio has received 13 GRAMMY ® nominations and sold more than 10 million albums, earning three platinum and five gold albums.

During the past four years, this Jackson Christian event has raised more than $375,000 and helped more than 250 deserving students afford a Christian education. The school awards more than $160,000 in need-based scholarships each year.

Dr. Mark Benton, Jackson Christian president, emphasized the importance of strong community partnerships in supporting the school’s work. “The faith and commitment from our families, board members and community helps provide more students with a Jackson Christian education and prepare them to learn, lead and grow in the global community,” Benton said.

Previous scholarship event performers have been Pam Tillis, Lonestar, Lee Ann Womack and singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, who was a part of the school’s 40th Anniversary celebration last year.

Chris Ramey, director of advancement, said each successful event helps fulfill the school’s mission. “We are called to help every student realize his or her God-given gifts and talents through a Christian education. We do not want a lack of resources to keep any student from becoming part of the Jackson Christian family. Another great aspect of this evening is that our students have an opportunity to serve guests. We also are thankful that our choral students will showcase their talents by joining the award-winning band on stage for a medley again this year.”

Sponsorships for An Evening with Diamond Rio include event and program recognition, dinner and concert seating, passes for a private reception and photo opportunities with the artists (varying by sponsorship level). FROGGY 104.1 #1 Country and WILLIE 94.1 Classic Country are media sponsors for An Evening with Diamond Rio. Information about helping fund students' scholarships through this event is online at jcseagles.org/diamondrio and facebook.com/JacksonChristianEagles. Individuals also may contact Ramey at chris(dot)ramey(at)jcseagles(dot)org or 731-668- 8055.

Founded in 1976, Jackson Christian is a private, college preparatory school located in Jackson, Tennessee. With an enrollment of more than 880 students, the school offers programs for infants though 12th grade. In 2017, Jackson Christian became the first private school in the state of Tennessee to receive AdvancED Certification in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Jackson Christian is fully accredited by AdvancED through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Christian School Association. Additional information is available at jcseagles.org.