Boston Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2017 Fit Company Challenge

On June 7, 2017 participants from companies located in the Boston area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.

In their first time participating, Victory Programs, Inc. took 1st Place in the large division. From Victory Programs team captain & Chief Human Resources Officer Cecile Durham, “Our organization is participating in the Working on Wellness Initiative and this was the perfect kick-off in our efforts to promote the health and well-being of our employees! Employees who responded to our in-house survey indicated they were interested in opportunities to get physical, and the Boston Fit Company Challenge seemed like the perfect fit. The event turned out to be a great team building exercise in addition to being a chance for our staff to get out and move. Staff worked in teams and helped each other with the challenges. Everyone thought it was a great experience and we look forward to doing it again next year!”

Also in their first year competing in the challenge Pure Encapsulations grabbed 2nd place in the large division. From team captain Lori Archambault, “Pure Encapsulations had a great time doing the Fit Company Challenge. It was an amazing bonding experience for our team. We are looking forward to winning next year!”

On event date, personal trainers from B5 Fitness (http://www.B5fitness.com) and FLX Training (http://www.flxtraining.com) assisted teams through the various courses as participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.

The challenge was held at Babson College, located just outside of Boston in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

The following is a list of the top finishers in Boston that participated in the 2017 Spring Fit Company Challenge:

Top Finishers by Division

Large Division

1) Victory Programs, Inc.

2) Pure Encapsulations

Medium Division

1) Curriculum Associates

2) CSL Consulting, LLC

3) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners

Top Teams By Course

Course 1 – Level 2

1) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1235



Keri Dileo

Peter Sheehy

Ed LeFlore

2) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1229



Carmen Sasso

Cristina Necula-Killmurray

Lauren Migliacci

Imani Graham

3) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners - #1214



Ben Herter

Jim Newton

Fady Riad

Renee Bissonnette

4) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1225



Marc Davino

Chassity Moore

Francisa Benedict

Course 1 – Level 1

1) Curriculum Associates - #1237



Alexis Hatcher

Tim Brown

Matt Pollock

Amanda Valder

2) Pure Encapsulations - #1217



Kyle Bliffert

Paul Cianciulli

Toni Hand

Minnie Salhotra

3) Curriculum Associates - #1236



Anni Kim

Fiona Gilmore

Jake Martin

4) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1233



Neil Patel

Jon Ricker

Eric Hubert

Course 2 – Level 2

1) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1235



Keri Dileo

Peter Sheehy

Ed LeFlore

2) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners - #1214 (Tie)



Ben Herter

Jim Newton

Fady Riad

Renee Bissonnette

2) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1227 (Tie)



Eileen Maguire

Christian Laura

Emannuel Isehenrien

4) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1229



Carmen Sasso

Cristina Necula-Killmurray

Lauren Migliacci

Imani Graham

Course 2 – Level 1

1) Curriculum Associates - #1237



Alexis Hatcher

Tim Brown

Matt Pollock

Amanda Valder

2) Curriculum Associates - #1236



Anni Kim

Fiona Gilmore

Jake Martin

3) Curriculum Associates - #1239



Hannah Park

Kamesh Akella

Jessica Woodacre

Vamsi Kolli

4) Pure Encapsulations - #1217



Kyle Bliffert

Paul Cianciulli

Toni Hand

Minnie Salhotra

Course 3 – Level 2

1) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1235



Keri Dileo

Peter Sheehy

Ed LeFlore

2) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners - #1214



Ben Herter

Jim Newton

Fady Riad

Renee Bissonnette

3) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1229



Carmen Sasso

Cristina Necula-Killmurray

Lauren Migliacci

Imani Graham

Course 3 – Level 1

1) Pure Encapsulations - #1217



Kyle Bliffert

Paul Cianciulli

Toni Hand

Minnie Salhotra

2) Curriculum Associates - #1238



Shrina Amin

Kathryn Brooks

Nicole Souza

3) Curriculum Associates - #1237



Alexis Hatcher

Tim Brown

Matt Pollock

Amanda Valder

4) Pure Encapsulations - #1221 (Tie)



Lori Holt

Theresa Wintringer

John Vermilyea

Seymira Salami

4) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1226 (Tie)



Richard Baker

Rosemary Panzner

Aquila Abdulnur

James Daly

4) Curriculum Associates - #1236 (Tie)



Anni Kim

Fiona Gilmore

Jake Martin

About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:

The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to helping companies thrive through their wellness programs. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies boost their wellness programs by offering an event based program that companies can use to highlight their current wellness offerings, kick start new ones, and create engagement for employees of all fitness levels.

Find more at http://www.fitcompany.com including details on all the Fall Fit Company Challenge event dates.