Boston Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2017 Fit Company Challenge

Boston, Massachusetts (PRWEB) June 23, 2017
On June 7, 2017 participants from companies located in the Boston area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
In their first time participating, Victory Programs, Inc. took 1st Place in the large division. From Victory Programs team captain & Chief Human Resources Officer Cecile Durham, “Our organization is participating in the Working on Wellness Initiative and this was the perfect kick-off in our efforts to promote the health and well-being of our employees! Employees who responded to our in-house survey indicated they were interested in opportunities to get physical, and the Boston Fit Company Challenge seemed like the perfect fit. The event turned out to be a great team building exercise in addition to being a chance for our staff to get out and move. Staff worked in teams and helped each other with the challenges. Everyone thought it was a great experience and we look forward to doing it again next year!”
Also in their first year competing in the challenge Pure Encapsulations grabbed 2nd place in the large division. From team captain Lori Archambault, “Pure Encapsulations had a great time doing the Fit Company Challenge. It was an amazing bonding experience for our team. We are looking forward to winning next year!”
On event date, personal trainers from B5 Fitness (http://www.B5fitness.com) and FLX Training (http://www.flxtraining.com) assisted teams through the various courses as participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.
The challenge was held at Babson College, located just outside of Boston in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Boston that participated in the 2017 Spring Fit Company Challenge:
Top Finishers by Division
Large Division
1) Victory Programs, Inc.
2) Pure Encapsulations
Medium Division
1) Curriculum Associates
2) CSL Consulting, LLC
3) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1235
- Keri Dileo
- Peter Sheehy
- Ed LeFlore
2) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1229
- Carmen Sasso
- Cristina Necula-Killmurray
- Lauren Migliacci
- Imani Graham
3) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners - #1214
- Ben Herter
- Jim Newton
- Fady Riad
- Renee Bissonnette
4) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1225
- Marc Davino
- Chassity Moore
- Francisa Benedict
Course 1 – Level 1
1) Curriculum Associates - #1237
- Alexis Hatcher
- Tim Brown
- Matt Pollock
- Amanda Valder
2) Pure Encapsulations - #1217
- Kyle Bliffert
- Paul Cianciulli
- Toni Hand
- Minnie Salhotra
3) Curriculum Associates - #1236
- Anni Kim
- Fiona Gilmore
- Jake Martin
4) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1233
- Neil Patel
- Jon Ricker
- Eric Hubert
Course 2 – Level 2
1) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1235
- Keri Dileo
- Peter Sheehy
- Ed LeFlore
2) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners - #1214 (Tie)
- Ben Herter
- Jim Newton
- Fady Riad
- Renee Bissonnette
2) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1227 (Tie)
- Eileen Maguire
- Christian Laura
- Emannuel Isehenrien
4) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1229
- Carmen Sasso
- Cristina Necula-Killmurray
- Lauren Migliacci
- Imani Graham
Course 2 – Level 1
1) Curriculum Associates - #1237
- Alexis Hatcher
- Tim Brown
- Matt Pollock
- Amanda Valder
2) Curriculum Associates - #1236
- Anni Kim
- Fiona Gilmore
- Jake Martin
3) Curriculum Associates - #1239
- Hannah Park
- Kamesh Akella
- Jessica Woodacre
- Vamsi Kolli
4) Pure Encapsulations - #1217
- Kyle Bliffert
- Paul Cianciulli
- Toni Hand
- Minnie Salhotra
Course 3 – Level 2
1) CSL Consulting, LLC - #1235
- Keri Dileo
- Peter Sheehy
- Ed LeFlore
2) Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners - #1214
- Ben Herter
- Jim Newton
- Fady Riad
- Renee Bissonnette
3) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1229
- Carmen Sasso
- Cristina Necula-Killmurray
- Lauren Migliacci
- Imani Graham
Course 3 – Level 1
1) Pure Encapsulations - #1217
- Kyle Bliffert
- Paul Cianciulli
- Toni Hand
- Minnie Salhotra
2) Curriculum Associates - #1238
- Shrina Amin
- Kathryn Brooks
- Nicole Souza
3) Curriculum Associates - #1237
- Alexis Hatcher
- Tim Brown
- Matt Pollock
- Amanda Valder
4) Pure Encapsulations - #1221 (Tie)
- Lori Holt
- Theresa Wintringer
- John Vermilyea
- Seymira Salami
4) Victory Programs, Inc. - #1226 (Tie)
- Richard Baker
- Rosemary Panzner
- Aquila Abdulnur
- James Daly
4) Curriculum Associates - #1236 (Tie)
- Anni Kim
- Fiona Gilmore
- Jake Martin
About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:
The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to helping companies thrive through their wellness programs. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies boost their wellness programs by offering an event based program that companies can use to highlight their current wellness offerings, kick start new ones, and create engagement for employees of all fitness levels.
Find more at http://www.fitcompany.com including details on all the Fall Fit Company Challenge event dates.