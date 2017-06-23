For the third consecutive year, RE/MAX was the most highly represented brand on the NAHREP 250 honor role,

The sales achievements of RE/MAX brokers in Chicago and its Illinois suburbs shone brightly in the 2017 annual assessment of top producers by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP), RE/MAX Northern Illinois has proudly announced.

Sixteen RE/MAX brokers in northern Illinois ranked among the Top 50 NAHREP sales producers in the Midwest, while 14 ranked among the Top 250 in the United States. The assessment is based on the number of real estate sales the brokers closed during 2016.

Here are the RE/MAX brokers in northern Illinois on the Midwest Top 50 list:

#3 Luis Ortiz - RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn

#5 Angel Aguilar - RE/MAX Fidelity, Chicago

#6 Luigui Corral - RE/MAX United, Wheeling

#16 Pablo Galarza - RE/MAX 10, Oak Lawn

#17 Israel Ballesteros - RE/MAX Horizon, Elgin

#19 Ricardo Morales - RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park, Chicago

#26 Venny Rivera - RE/MAX Showcase, Long Grove

#29 Stewart Ramirez - RE/MAX Center, Grayslake

#31 Zeferino Martinez - RE/MAX 10, Oak Lawn

#34 Ivonne Payes - RE/MAX United, Round Lake Beach

#35 Tomas Gomez - RE/MAX Showcase, Waukegan

#36 Martha Lozano - RE/MAX City, Chicago

#37 Maria Rodriguez - RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn

#38 Maria Galindo - RE/MAX 10, Chicago

#49 Jacqueline Dix - RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville

#50 Jaime Campos - RE/MAX Loyalty, Chicago

Here are the rankings of those northern Illinois RE/MAX brokers who were also among the NAHREP Top 250 in the U.S. The number appearing after each name is the number of transaction sides that broker completed last year:

#23 Luis Ortiz - 203

#35 Angel Aguilar - 143

#39 Luigui Corral - 135

#96 Pablo Galarza - 89

#98 Israel Ballesteros - 87

#106 Ricardo Morales - 83

#131 Venny Rivera - 74

#149 Stewart Ramirez - 70

#152 Zeferino Martinez - 70

#166 Ivonne Payes - 66

#176 Tomas Gomez - 64

#179 Martha Lozano - 62

#184 Maria Rodriguez - 61

#191 Maria Galindo - 60

Ortiz also earned the distinction of being the #1 ranked individual broker in the NAHREP Top 250. An individual broker is the sole licensed contributor to his sales production. Many other ranked brokers work as part of multi-broker teams. Other individual brokers recognized by NAHREP were Aguilar, ranked #3; Ramirez, ranked #29; Gomez, ranked #37; and Galindo, ranked #44.

“We are delighted to see NAHREP honor so many of our brokers for their 2016 sales achievements. It highlights the ethnic diversity that is one of the defining characteristics of the RE/MAX Northern Illinois network,” said Jack Kreider, executive vice president and regional director of RE/MAX Northern Illinois. “For the third consecutive year, RE/MAX was the most highly represented brand on the NAHREP 250 honor role, with 67 brokers, six more than last year and 30 more than its closest competitor.”

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

