2017-18 CRE Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate

Political polarization and global uncertainty lead the list of current and emerging disruptors that are expected to have the most significant impact on real estate in 2017 and 2018, according to The Counselors of Real Estate®, which recently released The CRE® 2017-18 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate. The announcement was made during the keynote address of the National Association of Real Estate Editors annual conference in Denver by Scott Muldavin, CRE, 2017 chair of The Counselors of Real Estate--the invitation-only professional association for the industry’s leading real estate advisors. Mr. Muldavin is president of The Muldavin Company, a real estate advisory firm in San Rafael, Calif. The list is developed annually by members of the CRE organization’s External Affairs group, led by research executive and author Peter C. Burley, CRE, Chicago and Victor Calanog, Ph.D., CRE, chief economist and senior vice president, Reis, New York City. The Counselors’ 1,100 members around the world undertake an extensive collaborative dialogue on current issues and trends to identify the final list. The other issues on this year’s list are Technology, Generational Disruptions, Retail Disruptions, Infrastructure Investment, Housing: The Big Mismatch, Lost Decades of the Middle Class, Real Estate’s Emerging Role in Health Care, Immigration and Climate Change. Mr. Muldavin emphasized that many of the issues are interconnected and reflective pf both global uncertainty and seemingly relentless disruption in the economy and multiple real estate sectors. Opportunity is embedded, though, within every issue on the list. The Counselors of Real Estate is known for thought leadership, extraordinary professional reach (more than 50 real estate specialties are represented by its member experts) and objective identification of the issues and trends most likely to impact real estate now and in the future. The issues in the annual CRE Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate are an unbiased assessment of the most critical factors impacting real property. The CRE® 2017-18 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate: 1. Political Polarization and Global Uncertainty 2. The Technology Boom 3. Generational Disruption 4. Retail Disruption 5. Infrastructure Investment 6. Housing: The Big Mismatch 7. Lost Decades of the Middle Class 8. Real Estate’s Emerging Role in Health Care 9. Immigration 10. Climate Change Analysis and implications for real estate are available on The Counselors of Real Estate’s website

About The Counselors of Real Estate

The Counselors of Real Estate®, established in 1953, is an international group of high profile professionals including members of prominent real estate, financial, legal and accounting firms as well as leaders of government and academia who provide expert, objective advice on complex real property situations and land-related matters. Membership is selective, extended by invitation only. The organization’s CRE® (Counselor of Real Estate) credential is granted to all members in recognition of superior problem solving ability in various areas of real estate counseling. Only 1,100 people in the world hold the CRE credential. The Counselors of Real Estate – 430 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill. 60611; Contact: Alice Muncaster: (312) 329-8430; amuncaster(at)cre.org