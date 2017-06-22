Cloud of Goods Logo Finally travelers can rent a power chair or stroller as easily as they booked their flight and hotel, and have it waiting for them at their hotel when they arrive.

Traveling can be a huge hassle, especially for those with young children, senior citizens, or the mobility impaired. That’s why Cloud of Goods is excited to officially be live in Orange County, California - bringing its innovative travel & mobility marketplace to Southern California's premier market.

Mobility scooters, wheelchairs, strollers, tents and other mobility and travel gear are not only inconvenient to travel with, taking them aboard airlines or renting them at destinations can incur unnecessary and punitive fees. Often times, travelers or those hosting mobility-impaired friends & family will resort to buying these expensive items even though they only need them for a few days.

Cloud of Goods lets travelers and locals access gear on demand, dramatically increasing convenience while decreasing costs and waste. With a team composed of veterans from the “sharing economy,” Cloud of Goods not only reshapes how people travel, but introduce an innovative, sustainable, and economically beneficial business model for all parties. Finally travelers can rent a power chair or stroller as easily as they booked their flight and hotel, and have it waiting for them at their hotel, or even at Disneyland, when they arrive.

“Cloud of Goods brings new options to weary travelers” said Punsri Abeywickrema, Founder & CEO. “Now instead of having to waste time and money lugging gear from airport to airport, Orange Countians can simply rent a scooter, wheelchair, stroller, or more and have it waiting for them upon arrival.”

Rental gear starts at just six dollars a day, and is delivered to a shopper’s home, hotel, resort, or destination of their choosing.

About Cloud of Goods

Cloud of Goods has been called a "lifesaver" with its customer-focused rental marketplace that makes renting travel and mobility gear a breeze. Cloud of Goods prides itself on being a leader in improving the “sharing economy” for everyone, including by paying a living wage for all team members. The executive team consists of Silicon Valley veterans from LinkedIn, PayPal, Oracle, Turo, and Yahoo. Learn more at http://www.cloudofgoods.com