Five Tasty Ways To Enjoy Matcha This Summer

Roasted Blueberry Matcha Ice Cream by Modest Marce By sharing our best summertime recipes, we are allowing Matcha to stand out and shine as a healthy, versatile food and drink ingredient.

What says summer more than ice cream, iced tea, and s’mores? Aiya America, the world’s largest producer of premium Matcha green tea for 129 years, released its summer lineup of healthy and delicious Matcha recipes. This lineup features five fun and refreshing drink and dessert Matcha recipes – perfect for any summer adventure.

“By sharing our best summertime recipes, we are allowing Matcha to stand out and shine as a healthy, versatile food and drink ingredient,” says Fumi Sugita, Aiya America’s General Manager. “This is an important part of Aiya’s mission – sharing the overall goodness and versatility of Matcha as a superfood through global education.”

The recipes from Aiya’s summer lineup include:



Iced Matcha Latte by Aiya America

A classic latte recipe made with just three ingredients – Matcha, milk of choice, and ice! Simply shake, then take on-the-go for a natural energy boost throughout the day.



Matcha Mint Iced Tea by Love & Lemons

Take iced tea to the next level! This crisp and refreshing Matcha iced tea contains hints of mint and lime, perfect to sip on with friends and family on a sunny day.



Coconut Vanilla Matcha Smoothie by A Couple Cooks

Channel tropical vibes with this nutritious breakfast smoothie packed with tons of antioxidants and nutrients. For an extra treat, sprinkle shredded coconut on top.



Roasted Blueberry Matcha Ice Cream by Modest Marce

Bored with the typical green tea ice cream? Have the ultimate superfood ice cream party with the addition of freshly, roasted blueberries in earthy Matcha ice cream.



Matcha Shortbread S’mores by The Pancake Princess

Skip the graham crackers and pre-bake these Matcha shortbread cookies for a beach bonfire. Bonus points for assembling the s’mores with Matcha marshmallows!

Shop for the Matcha used in these recipes at select Whole Foods Market locations or through The Vitamin Shoppe’s online store. For more information about Aiya America’s Matcha products in Whole Foods Market (Southern Pacific and Midwest regions) go to: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/04/prweb14263825.htm.

Aligned with their mission, Aiya is encouraging others to hashtag #SummerofMatcha and #AiyaMatcha to raise awareness of the many ways Matcha can be used in food and drinks. To find Matcha recipe success stories, simply look up the hashtags on social networking platforms.

For more recipes and product offerings, visit https://www.aiya-america.com.

About Aiya America

Aiya America is the U.S. branch of Aiya Co. Ltd., the world’s leading producer of Matcha, Japan’s most premium tea variety and a major ingredient for the food and beverage industry. Founded in 1888, Aiya is headquartered in Nishio city, Japan’s largest Matcha producing region. Aiya grows and manufacturers the purest and highest quality Matcha and supplies it to over 90%, 70% and 45% of the European, North American and Japanese markets, respectively. Known for its innovation, consistent quality and safety, Aiya’s mission is to share the goodness of Matcha through global education of its tradition, history, and science for good spirit and health. More information is available at https://www.aiya-america.com/.

Media Contact:

Aiya America

Marketing Department

Tel: (310) 212-1395

marketing(at)aiya-america(dot)com