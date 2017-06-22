10-axis Precision Motion System Solution

The world’s largest conference and trade show on laser technology and photonics is the backdrop for PI’s most anticipated high performance motion solutions for photonics, robotics, microscopy, and precision industrial automation applications. Held in Munich, Germany from June 26th to 29th, LASER World of PHOTONICS includes lectures and exhibits from the pioneers of the photonics world and anticipates more than 30,000 visitors this year.

Engineered Precision Automation Systems

Designed specifically for packing and probing applications, the innovative fiber alignment system - the Fast Multi-Channel Photonics Alignment engine (FMPA) - will be displayed at PI’s booth in Hall B2. The multi award-winning product family delivers nanoscale alignment precision and speed by combining the latest in software, hardware, and precision mechanics to speed up the testing and packaging of silicon photonics (SiP) components that involve multiple optical inputs and outputs.

An additional feature at PI’s booth is a 10-axis precision motion system for touch panel testing that includes a voice coil actuator with highly sensitive force feedback and a hexapod for 3D linear and 3D angular alignment with a software controlled pivot point.

Another exhibit focuses on precision laser machining. Here the broad spectrum of drive and control technologies provided by the PI Group is combined into a state-of-the-art system with higher accuracy and throughput than traditionally possible.

Definitely worth a visit, PI’s engineers will walk you thru the short process of how PI takes your motion control issue and turns into a fully functioning solution that saves you time and money.

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.