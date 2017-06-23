ISI Telemanagement Solutions to Exhibit at Cisco Live 2017

ISI Telemanagement Solutions, a leading Unified Communications (UC) management solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is an exhibitor at Cisco Live 2017, Cisco’s annual IT and communications conferenceheld June 25 – 29, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. ISI will be present in Booth #523 showcasing its solutions related to the management of interactions through voice, video, IM, and meeting rooms.

As a Cisco ecosystem partner, ISI will present its UC solutions that help organizations with Collaboration Compliance, Hunt Group Reporting, Contact Center Management, Network Utilization, Video Reporting, and UC Technology Adoption.

ISI is also excited to announce its new video reporting capabilities for Cisco Media Server (CMS), providing organizations with visibility into the activities on, and utilization of, this new platform.

For more information, visit our website: http://www.isi-info.com.

About ISI Telemanagement Solutions

ISI is a global leader in Unified Communications management solutions for voice, video, Jabber IM compliance, and meeting rooms. ISI offers a broad portfolio of certified solutions for managing usage, content, people, and expenses, through UC reporting & traffic analytics, collaboration recording, speech analytics, and workforce management.