Hawthorne Cat Announces Hydraulic Cylinder Service Special

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announces a new special offer on Hydraulic Cylinder services and parts. Now through August 31, 2017, bring in any Cat hydraulic cylinder group including cylinder assembly, rod assembly, head and piston for repair and receive 15% off parts and labor. This offer is only available at Hawthorne’s San Diego and Waipahu (Oahu) locations.

Choose Hawthorne Cat for hydraulic repairs to eliminate unnecessary system failures. We offer full services including cylinder repair, pump rebuild and custom hose assembly. Our highly trained technicians will disassemble the cylinder group, inspect it, hone the barrel, polish the rod and reseal with genuine Cat seals. Count on the Hawthorne Cat team to ensure sure your equipment is running smoothly.

CRC Shop Manager Dan Arguin says, “Hawthorne Cat’s team of trained service professionals provide the service and support you need along with unmatched customer service.” Arguin continues, “Contact your Hawthorne Product Support Sales representative to schedule your appointment today.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.