Allgress, a leading provider of cost-effective IT security, compliance and risk management solutions for end-user organizations and 3rd party vendors is proud to announce it has been selected among the The 50 Most Valuable Tech Companies by Insights Success Magazine.

“To be ahead in the business today, companies need to be devoted to offering service and product satisfaction to their clients. Allgress is a leader when it comes to innovative technological advancements, helping enterprise security and risk professionals solve the problem of how to assess, understand, communicate and manage corporate risk,” Archana Ghule, Managing Editor of Insights Success.

Since its inception, Allgress has exclusively focused on providing Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management solutions to a wide variety of global organizations across multiple vertical markets. The mission from the beginning has been focusing on helping customers address GRC challenges by delivering automation, reporting and rule-based response in a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution suite. Allgress just doesn’t sell products; but helps organizations buy products that allow them to meet requirements, regulations, best practices and partner obligations.

“We are proud to be recognized as industry leaders by Insights Success Magazine for this recognition and previously included as one of The 30 Most Innovative Business Leaders ,” says Gordon Shevlin, Allgress Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to further industry advancements in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) and helping customers solve their GRC management challenges. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to our customers and their GRC obligations.”

