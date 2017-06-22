Pyramid Analytics, a leading global provider of enterprise business intelligence (BI) software, today announced that BI Office was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Business Intelligence Tools & Platforms category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

With a focus on expanded interoperability, Pyramid Analytics meets the evolving needs of the enterprise by providing a highly differentiated platform that enables agile, self-service analytics combined with centralized governance. BI Office differentiates itself through ease of implementation and power of user utility, uniquely supporting both user-driven and IT-enabled data models for in-company clouds and traditional on-premises servers.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. BI Office was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business,” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

“Being named a finalist by our peers in the software technology space signals that we are continuing to innovate and lead the industry with our business intelligence offerings,” said Pyramid Analytics CEO Omri Kohl.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, BI Office demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration and simplifies complex analysis. BI Office delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premise or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit http://www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.