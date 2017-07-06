"LiveSwitch combines peer-to-peer, selective forwarding, mixing, SIP telephony integration and broadcasting into a single product that can be deployed on your own infrastructure, or in the cloud." - Anton Venema, CTO at Frozen Mountain

Frozen Mountain Software is pleased to announce the release of LiveSwitch, powered by the multi-award winning IceLink product, which provides flexible server-based selective forwarding, mixing, broadcasting and recording for multiparty audio/video conferencing - all installable on your own infrastructure or in your own cloud.

LiveSwitch gives you the ability to establish P2P-, SFU-, or MCU-based media flows, as well as switch between flows as desired.

Mixing audio and video streams from multiple participants into a single stream is easily handled by LiveSwitch acting as a multipoint control unit (MCU). This is useful for conferences with over 3-4 users and especially useful for legacy and resource-constrained devices. The server handles all the mixing automatically, and the output of that stream is delivered to each user in the format their device requires.

Audio and video can be recorded as individual SFU or mixed MCU streams out to Matroska containers in real-time, and undergo any post-processing required by your application to further mix, modify or archive them.

LiveSwitch also features full SIP integration to support combining WebRTC conferencing with legacy VoIP and PSTN telephony networks, either directly or via virtual PBX software such as FreeSWITCH.

"LiveSwitch completes our Internet-based Real Time Communications offerings,” declares Anton Venema, Frozen Mountain’s CTO. "LiveSwitch combines peer-to-peer, selective forwarding, mixing, SIP telephony integration and broadcasting into a single product that can be deployed on your own infrastructure, or in the cloud. Combined with support for all browsers and native platforms, organizations that are implementing iRTC conferencing can use LiveSwitch as a complete solution."

Pricing for LiveSwitch is based on the number of concurrent streaming participants and is not limited by number of users or audio/video resolution. Get started today with the only product that can easily switch between P2P, SFU and MCU architectures.

To learn more about LiveSwitch, or purchase a license, visit frozenmountain.com.

Started in 2008 and having grown to over 300 customers in 47 countries worldwide, Frozen Mountain Software provides cross-platform, licensed Internet Based Real-Time Communication (iRTC) solutions and services that allow organizations to incorporate WebRTC audio/video streaming, selective forwarding, audio/video mixing, screen sharing, call signaling, telephony, broadcasting, text chat, shared whiteboards, browser synchronization and internet pub/sub messaging into their applications. Learn more at frozenmountain.com.