Amber Baynard, Human Resource Manager, Bill Howe Family of Companies ...it is my responsibility to ensure high standards within our company, hire and retain quality employees and create a positive work environment.

Bill Howe Plumbing, one of the largest family-owned and operated home service companies offering plumbing, restoration & flood, and heating & air conditioning in San Diego will honor the third executive to serve as President of the San Diego Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractors Association. Bill Howe served in 2006-2007, followed by Tina Howe in 2013-2014, and now Human Resource Manager, Amber Baynard will be installed this Saturday for 2017-2018.

The San Diego Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractors Association is dedicated to the advancement and education of the plumbing and HVAC-R trades. The organization strengthens the industry for the health and safety of its local, and National, communities. Contractor and Affiliate members serve the mission of increasing safety within the plumbing and HVAC-R trades, as well as being a part of the legislation to increase safety regulations. The PHCC Academy, an educational non-profit section of the association, offers a four-year plumbing journeyman apprenticeship program and a two-year certification course in heating & air conditioning in San Diego.

The Bill Howe Family of companies, with services in HVAC, plumbing, and water damage remediation & reconstruction has been a staple in home services in San Diego since 1980. Part of their mission has always been to ensure plumbers and technicians are trained for the safety of customers and they have helped to grow and expand the PHCC. Baynard’s goals as president will be to increase membership, ensuring more trained and licensed contractors operating in the community, giving back to the community through Copper for Kids, a non-profit organization, and to help sway legislation for the safety and protection of customers.

“It is an honor to follow in the steps of Bill and Tina Howe as President for the PHCC,” said Amber Baynard. “As Human Resource Manager for our company, it is my responsibility to ensure high standards within our company, hire and retain quality employees and create a positive work environment. I have been heavily involved in the PHCC Academy with all of our new and returning Journeyman students and am excited to lend my expertise to our local chapter for the next year as President.”

The installation ceremony will take place on Saturday June 24, 2017 at the San Marcos Lakehouse. The theme the PHCC Board has chosen is Superheroes. “Our plumbers and HVAC service & repair technicians are true community heroes,” said Bill Howe, “They are saving the day for our customers on each service call.”

For more information about the Bill Howe Family of Companies, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

###