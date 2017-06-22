KnowBe4 Breaks Into the Top Ten on Cybersecurity 500

Cybersecurity 500

The Cybersecurity 500 / Q2 2017 list of the world's hottest security companies was officially released June 21, 2017 announcing KnowBe4’s placement at number six. Cybercrime has fueled a growing demand for IT security and the market is predicted to top $6 trillion annually by 2021, up from 2015’s $3 trillion, according to a special report. Global spending on security awareness training for employees is predicted to reach $10 billion by 2027, putting KnowBe4 in the spotlight.

Training employees how to recognize and defend against cyber attacks is the most under-spent sector of the cybersecurity industry. “KnowBe4’s ascension to a top spot on the Cybersecurity 500 reflects the importance of this market” says Steve Morgan, founder and Editor-In-Chief at the Cybersecurity 500.

Cybersecurity Ventures, who publishes this list quarterly noted, "The Cybersecurity 500 creates awareness and recognition for the most innovative cybersecurity companies – ranging from the largest and most recognizable brands, to VC backed startups and emerging players, to small firms with potentially game-changing technologies, to solution providers poised for growth around productized or vertically focused services."

“Since IT security is such a key, expanding market, it’s important to know who the top players are that are effectively tackling customer needs” says Stu Sjouwerman, founder and CEO at KnowBe4, a security awareness training company now ranked No. 6 on the Cybersecurity 500, up from No. 38 in the Q1 2017 edition.

“Organizations need to know who to put on their shortlist when assessing weak links and manage the problem of social engineering” adds Sjouwerman. “The Cybersecurity 500 helps enterprises focus on innovative companies that are head and shoulders above the rest.”

The Cybersecurity 500 creates awareness and recognition for the most innovative cybersecurity companies – ranging from the largest and most recognizable brands, to VC backed startups and emerging players, to small firms with potentially game-changing technologies, to solution providers poised for growth around productized or vertically focused services.

“Security awareness has evolved from training employees to a discipline that is just as complicated and important as any other in our field” adds Morgan. “KnowBe4 has done an incredible job of educating the market, providing free tools including their widely popular Phishing Security Test, and growing their customer base and revenues explosively year-over-year for the past 4 years.”

The Cybersecurity 500 is dotted with an impressive roster of security awareness training firms — including Digital Defense and Inspired eLearning — both ranked in the top 50 overall.”

See the full list at Cybersecurity-500.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO Fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4’s trainings based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as the last line of corporate IT defense.

Number 139 on the 2016 Inc 500 list, #50 on 2016 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #38 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is based in Tampa Bay, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.knowbe4.com and follow Stu on Twitter at @StuAllard.

About the Cybersecurity 500:

The Cybersecurity 500 is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts, and cybersecurity employment figures.