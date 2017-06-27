Kid's Dream is The American Dream

The company mission is to provide affordable high quality, luxury dresses for girls all over the world.

Every parent of a little girl knows that her dress for that special occasion is something she will dream about and never forget. But finding a perfect dress that is also affordable can be more of a challenge than it should be. Kid's Dream, http://www.kidsdreamus.com is the answer. Kid’s Dream began as a wholesale manufacturer of special occasion dresses for girls and toddlers, located in downtown Los Angeles in the fashion district. Their clothing line includes special occasion dresses for girls, flower girl dresses, Communion dresses, summer dresses and holiday girls' dresses.

Retail distribution of the global brand is through a network of authorized retailers in over 35 countries. The company mission is to provide affordable high quality, luxury dresses for girls all over the world. The website’s popularity with consumers prompted the owner to build a retail website which just recently launched, to satisfy customer inquiries and ease their shopping experience. “We received so many comments and questions in our social media, we really felt it was important for customers to order directly online,” said Chewy Jang, President of Kid’s Dream. “So now, our customers have a choice of heading to one of our retailers, or buy online from our website.”

But what makes Kid’s Dream special? Its history through immigration and pursuit of the American Dream. 22 years ago, the Jang family immigrated to America where the parents became sewing contractors, working for the then-owner of Kid’s Dream. In 2012, the family purchased the brand and continued to manufacture dresses in America, to a global market. Their daughter, Chewy Jang, became President and achieved brand growth to make it what it is today. Ms. Jang states, “Through Kid's Dream we have achieved the American dream, so our mission is to continue making beautiful dresses here in Los Angeles, support our workers in America, and give back to our local community as best we can.”

Ms. Jang’s strong belief in giving back to her community is proven through the company partnership with a non-profit organization, Dignity U Wear http://www.dignityuwear.org which works with leaders in the apparel industry to provide new clothing to those in need. This partnership allows Kid’s Dream to donate clothes to kids in the homeless community, with the most recent affiliation with the Los Angeles Shelter Partnership. This truly becomes a win-win for all parties to not only look good, but feel good.

About: Kid's Dream http://www.kidsdreamus.com is a special occasion girl dress line manufactured in the Downtown Los Angeles Fashion District. Kid's Dream is a global brand with authorized retailers in over 35 countries, and online retailing available on their website. Their mission is to provide affordable high quality dresses to princesses all over the world.

Contact:

Chewy Jang, President

chewy(at)kidsdreamus(dot)com

(213) 748-5264