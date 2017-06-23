Giibox Launches Its Digital Gifting Service

“Giibox disrupts the traditional gifting culture by simplifying the knotty aspect of gifting – decision making and shopping for the perfect gift, with significant benefits to everyone in the gifting ecosystem”. Emmanuel Adoghe Co-founder, Giibox.

Giibox® has announced the launch of its digital gifting service as part of its growing prepaid platform. The service which is provided as a mobile App on Android and Apple® iOS smart phones, allows its users to buy and gift virtual prepaid tokens known as Gtokes which are redeemable for equal value prepaid gift cards of many top retailers or other prepaid service within Giibox partner network.

According to Eric Newton, the company’s communication specialist, “we are thrilled to introduce Giibox – a digital gifting App into the marketplace, just in time for the fast approaching holidays, and timely too, as our fast-paced digitally connected world has made traditional gifting almost obsolete”. He emphasized that Giibox is about how people can better share gifts digitally using today’s mosaic of connections and that with Giibox, users can;



quickly get or send gifts to anyone in their mobile phonebook

easily get more gifts on their special occasions into one account

get the freedom to choose which store to shop

Securely keep their gifts tokens to shop when ready because gift tokens don’t expire.

Co-founder of Giibox, Emmanuel Adoghe declares that “Giibox disrupts the traditional gifting culture by simplifying the knotty aspect of gifting – decision making and shopping for the perfect gift, with significant benefits to everyone in the gifting ecosystem”.

The digital gifting service is currently available to download at Google Play Store and The App Store.

About Giibox Inc.

Giibox is a Digital solutions provider based in Miami, Florida. Giibox promotes the gifting of virtual prepaid tokens (Gtokes) amongst is growing users on its mobile App. Users can redeem the Gtokes for equal value prepaid eGift cards of top brand shops or other prepaid service products including mobile top-up in its network. Learn more at http://www.giibox.com