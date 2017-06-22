Mediware Information Systems, Inc. and Epic Announce Teaming Agreement

We are excited about our growing relationship with such a highly respected organization as Epic.

Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a leading provider of blood management and cellular therapy software applications, is pleased to announce its teaming agreement with Epic to offer licensing of HCLL™ Transfusion blood bank management system in combination with Epic’s Beaker laboratory solution.

Through this agreement, Epic can now offer its clients and prospective clients the ability to license Mediware’s HCLL Transfusion and related products along with the Beaker laboratory system in a single package. This will significantly streamline the procurement process, allowing customers to complete the entire laboratory and blood bank systems purchase more quickly, more efficiently, and at a lower overall cost than when purchased separately.

Currently, Mediware is integrated with Epic at multiple prestigious facilities, including UW Health in Madison, WI, and UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Both organizations are nationally recognized for outstanding patient care and physician expertise and research.

“We are excited about our growing relationship with such a highly respected organization as Epic,” said Mediware President and CEO Thomas Mann. “Customers often purchase laboratory and blood bank solutions together, and this agreement provides them that option when purchasing Epic’s Beaker.”

Mediware’s HCLL Transfusion system takes advantage of Epic’s technically solid and open integration capabilities to provide seamless and highly efficient integration for the blood bank, physicians, and bedside caregivers. “With this agreement,” added Mann, “that integration extends even further across the business and clinical needs of our clients.”

About Mediware

Mediware is a leading supplier of software for healthcare and human service providers and payers. For more than 30 years, we have equipped the nation’s blood banks with the most comprehensive solutions on the market. Today, more than 1,500 hospitals and blood centers rely on our blood donor and transfusion management applications for fast, error-free collection, supply, and usage. Our portfolio of solutions also includes cellular therapy, home care, human services, medication management, rehabilitation, and respiratory therapy. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit http://www.mediware.com.