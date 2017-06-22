New No Drill Mounting Plate for 2015+ Ford F150 Aluminum Body Truck Spotlights The great thing here is that not only are these no drill spotlight mounting plates specifically made for Ford F150 aluminum body trucks and extremely durable, but are also designed in a way that requires absolutely no drilling to install.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new no drill mounting plate (VMP-F150-2015) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This permanent mounting plate has been designed to support any light with a permanent mounting base on 2015+ Ford F150 aluminum body trucks and requires no drilling to install.

Each one of these no drill mounting plates features a 6" by 8" permanent mounting surface and is compatible with 2015+ Ford F150 aluminum body trucks and offers operators a mounting solution for any permanent lights. This mounting plate is constructed in Texas from light weight powder coated aluminum for the frame, and powder coated aluminum for the mounting plate surface. This permanent equipment mounting plate is for 2015 model year and newer F150 aluminum body pickup trucks and offers operators a sturdy platform to deploy permanent mount lights of any type, such as: cameras, spotlights, strobes, beacons, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security lights and warning lights. This no drill mounting plate is installed via the rear cab and features a weatherproof seal on the back side for secure and dry installation. The mounting plate is offered in a black, white or gray finish. "Built tough and easy to work with are two things I would use to describe these mounting plates," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."The great thing here is that not only are these no drill spotlight mounting plates specifically made for Ford F150 aluminum body trucks and extremely durable, but are also designed in a way that requires absolutely no drilling to install."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

