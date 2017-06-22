Dr. Gayl Anglin, Department Chair - Health Administration, Trident University Trident’s students have a high level of interest in the healthcare field. The BSHA program will provide them with another option to meet their career goals in this quickly growing industry. - Dr. Gayl Anglin, Department Chair, Health Administration

Trident University International (Trident) is proud to announce its new Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration (BSHA) program, the University’s eighth program at this level. The BSHA will be offered starting in the July Fastrac session, starting on July 10th.

This program was selected due to the job growth opportunity, market size, and degree growth rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of healthcare occupations is projected to grow at a rate of 19% from 2014 to 2024, which is much faster than the average for all occupations.

“Trident’s students have a high level of interest in the healthcare field. The BSHA program will provide them with another option to meet their career goals in this quickly growing industry,” stated Dr. Gayl Anglin, Department Chair, Health Administration.

Designed for students seeking entry to mid-level positions in healthcare administration, the BSHA program is structured to give degree holders an understanding of the research, evaluation, and data used by decision makers and managers in hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

Through the discussion and analysis of case studies focusing on contemporary healthcare issues, instructors work with students to help them develop the critical thinking skills required of professionals in this field.

Students in this program will also gain an understanding of important legal and ethical issues in healthcare, and how the economic, political, and social environment impact the entire healthcare landscape.

The faculty in the BSHA program, all of whom were actively involved in its development, have extensive academic and corporate healthcare experience. These instructors include Dr. Gayl Anglin, Department Chair, Healthcare Administration; Dr. Rolena Stephenson, Department Chair, Health Sciences; Dr. Sharon Nazarchuk, and Dr. Lawrence Johnson.

Trident is a 100% online university and is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.