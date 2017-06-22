Celebration of Gospel LIVE

On Sunday June 25, 2017 during BET Awards Weekend, One Church LA and BET join forces to launch Celebration of Gospel Live on the main stage of BETX in and near the Los Angeles Convention Center. A city-wide gospel experience, the four-hour event brings praise and worship to the BET Experience. Doors open at 10:45am, and the event begins at 11:15am. One Church LA congregation members and BET Experience fans welcome to attend. To attend, get a free wrist band at the Convention Center box office beginning at 8am on the day of the event. The event will be livestreamed from the official One Church LA web site.

It’s the perfect marriage of art, music, and the word and an opportunity to experience One Church LA on the biggest stage yet. With a far-reaching congregation, the church directly speaks to the Christian community within the Southern California entertainment industry, encompassing a congregation of actors, producers, content creators, writers, artists, dancers, musicians, and more. Moreover, the 21st century take on the word empowers and enlightens a large millennial base.

Hosted by One Church LA husband-and-wife pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts, the event features performances from leading faith-based artists Major, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music, and Israel Houghton. In addition, One Church LA dance ministry “One Movement” will present a special presentation choreographed by A-list choreographer, TV personality, director, singer, actress, dancer, and congregation member Laurieann Gibson. It’s an all-encompassing and immersive gospel experience for believers of all ages.

This kicks off what promises to be an incredible summer for Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts. Both will appear at MegaFest 2017 in Dallas, TX June 28-July 1, participating alongside Sarah’s father and head of The Potter’s House, Bishop T.D. Jakes. In addition, she just released her powerful and poignant new book, Don’t Settle For Safe. Get it HERE. Touré’s next book is slated to arrive later this year.

About Celebration of Gospel Live, Touré comments, “We’re very thankful to BET for granting One Church LA an unbelievable platform to share our message during BET Weekend. We’re making the most of this incredible opportunity with an unforgettable experience!”

“It’s a blessing to join forces with such amazing partners like BET,” adds Sarah. “It’s an amazing opportunity to bring music, performance, and the word together, and we’ve got some surprises in store. Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts remain beacons of light to generations of believers around the world. Author of Purpose Awakening, speaker, producer, and One Church LA founder Touré shepherds with a modern perspective on ministry. A guiding force among millennials, the entertainment community, young professionals, and families alike, he has appeared on CBS, KTLA, Discovery Channel, OWN, BET, TV One, and more also being listed as one of the Top 100 Influencers in the nation by The Root.

Businesswoman, writer, author of Lost and Found: Finding Hope in the Detours of Life, and media personality, Sarah Jakes Roberts stands out as a powerful voice and influencer. Beyond appearing on The Today Show and Dr. Phil and in the pages of The Associated Press, Essence, and The 700 Club, she would be named a “National Overcomer” by Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities in partnership with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America. Together, they’ve ushered One Church LA into the spotlight as a transformative force in the lives of millions.

Make sure to get refreshed, re-energized, and revitalized at Celebration of Gospel Live with Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Touré Roberts

http://www.twitter.com/toureroberts

http://www.instagram.com/toureroberts

[http://www.facebook.com/toureroberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts

http://www.instagram.com/sarahjakesroberts

[http://www.twitter.com/sjakesroberts

[http://www.facebook.com/sarahjakesroberts

One Church LA

[https://twitter.com/onechurchla

[https://www.facebook.com/onechurchla

[https://www.instagram.com/onechurchla/

[https://www.youtube.com/user/ToureRoberts

###

For Press Inquiries, Please Contact:

Kim Davis

kim@thepurpleagency.com

914-299-0989