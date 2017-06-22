We would like to thank the thousands of schools and family centers that participated in our Submit To Win program to make it our most popular program to date!

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, announces all 15 weekly winners of their most popular program to date, Submit To Win. Since the program start back in February of this year, a Big Block Set has been awarded each week by random drawing. We are thrilled to announce a summary of all 15 winners today!

The lucky Big Block winners are:



Elida Municipal Schools

Kids Discovery Museum

Element Church

Delta County Libraries

Camp Laughing Waters

Pine Community Center

Anna ISD Early Childhood Center

AHA! A Hands-on Adventure Children's Museum

Harvest Elementary School

Edna C. Stevens Elementary School

Air Zoo

Genesee Intermediate School District

Marshall Area YMCA

Middletown Recreational Center

Rita Miller Elementary School

Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground expresses his gratitude by saying, “We would like to thank the thousands of schools and family centers that participated in our Submit To Win program to make it our most popular program to date! It’s wonderful that this program has been able to put Big Blue Blocks in the hands of so many children in such a short period of time! It’s so rewarding to be able to offer programs like this to help schools and family centers deliver creative play to children.”

If you were not one of the lucky weekly winners, don’t fret - the Big Block Sets are not the only prizes available through this program. The second and third tier prizes, Big Block Play Dates and Mini Pop Out Playgrounds for your entire organization, are still up for grabs! The drawing for the two other tremendous prize levels will take place the beginning of July and all previous entries will be included in the final drawing. We encourage schools and family centers to continue to enter through June 30th to increase their chances of winning! Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground – our Submit To Win Promotion - or any of their creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)org.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com