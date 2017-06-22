Working with Influence Health, we are strategically evolving our online digital presence to make it easier for consumers to access valuable information to make sound decisions to manage their health.

Influence Health, the healthcare industry’s leading consumer experience solution provider, today announced that 27 hospitals have expanded their partnership to include the company’s latest web content management system (CMS), which debuted earlier this year. Leading healthcare organizations, including Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare, continue to extend their consumer engagement strategies with Influence Health to deliver dynamic content and personalized experiences for patients and consumers.

“Working with Influence Health, we are strategically evolving our online digital presence to make it easier for consumers to access valuable information to make sound decisions to manage their health,” said Christy Belden, Director, Digital Marketing, Norton Healthcare.

According to a recent report from MarketsandMarkets, the healthcare CMS market is estimated to reach $715.4 million in 2019, a 125 percent increase from 2013. The research firm cites the exponential influx in healthcare data as a major factor driving healthcare CMS adoption. Further, with advances in health IT, healthcare organizations are increasingly shifting from traditional on-premise systems to web-based CMS platforms like Influence Health’s to improve efficiency and the digital consumer experience.

“Our team is tasked with meeting a wide variety of marketing and communications goals, so we need a comprehensive CMS that helps us easily manage our data and turn it into actionable insights,” said Tommy McKinnon, system director, marketing and communications, Baptist Health. “We knew Influence Health would provide us with hands-on training, be available to answer our questions and empower us to be successful.”

Influence Health’s latest CMS platform and strategic services empower provider organizations to easily manage responsive healthcare websites, mobile applications, and digital marketing assets in one comprehensive platform, equipping marketing teams to quickly build and launch personalized digital experiences across diverse consumer touchpoints and online channels. With its CMS, organizations can derive actionable insights about consumer content preferences and conversion performance to improve their strategy and marketing efforts in real-time.

