EMS (EMS, Inc., http://www.ems-usa.com), one of the Southeast’s leading providers of advanced 3D Scanning and 3D Printing solutions, today announced it has signed formal reseller agreements with HP Inc. and Rize Inc. The agreements enable EMS to resell HP’s as well as Rize’s innovative 3D printing systems. EMS is the only HP authorized reseller in Florida.

“Businesses need a new and better way to develop and manufacture products and we are excited to see such great potential in the future of 3D printing,” said Mark Kemper, chief executive officer, EMS. “These two companies are leading a revolution in manufacturing with some of the most advanced 3D printing innovations available today. Adding HP’s Jet Fusion 3D printing portfolio and the Rize One 3D printers to our line of 3D printing technologies will enable us to offer more diverse and cost-effective solutions to all of our customers.”

Until recently, 3D printers have been employed primarily to create product prototypes and, on a limited basis, manufacture replacement or low volume parts. With this next generation of faster 3D printers that can manufacture products in volume, businesses will realize more opportunities at a much lower cost-per-part.

HP’s new 3D printing solutions are leading the way. The HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 printer is designed to deliver production-ready parts, with high productivity to meet same-day demands at the lowest cost-per-part. The new HP Jet Fusion 3D printing solution delivers a combination of speed, quality and cost not yet seen in the industry.

Designed for labs and offices, the Rize One 3D printer takes existing extrusion 3D technology to a new level with its patented Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) process, which virtually eliminates post-processing and produces strong, isotropic, watertight parts with high head deflection temperature and detailed text and images. The Rize One enables companies to turn around functional prototypes, as well as customized tooling and end-use parts 50 percent faster than competitive 3D printing technologies, significantly speeding time to market.

“We are delighted to partner with EMS,” said Julie Reece, vice president of marketing and channel relations, Rize Inc. “Known for their deep 3D printing expertise and committed customer support, EMS shares our vision to provide their customers with the most versatile industrial-class 3D printers for on-demand access to injection-molded-quality parts.”

EMS represents some of the most innovative technologically advanced 3D printing systems for prototyping and additive manufacturing available. By adding HP and Rize to its current portfolio of 3D solution providers, EMS will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of product development and manufacturing by having the full line of 3D product capabilities available to support each customer’s business goals. Businesses and manufacturers across all industries including, aerospace, automotive, military, and arts and entertainment will rethink how they design and deliver solutions to their customers. EMS is currently reselling both Rize and HP 3D printers.

EMS will be hosting its 3D Tech Open House June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to see the latest in 3D printing from HP, Rize and Desktop Metal. Demonstrations of the HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 printer and the Rize One 3D printing solutions will be taking place throughout the day. Register here for this free event. (http://www.ems-usa.com/3d-tech-day)

About EMS:

Founded in 2001, EMS, Inc. is a leading single source provider of 3D Scanning and 3D Printing solutions to customers across a range of industries including aerospace, automotive, military, consumer products, medical and art. With over 16,000 projects completed and hundreds of systems sold, EMS has the equipment, experience and expertise to help clients streamline product development, inspection and reverse engineering through advanced 3D technologies. EMS is headquartered in Tampa, Fla. with offices in Detroit, Mich. and Atlanta, Ga.