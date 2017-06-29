Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has opened a third international coffee shop in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The new Crimson Cup Coffee House is located at Quantum Mostofa tower, (3rd floor) Gausal Azam Avenue, Sector-13 in the Uttara area. It joins Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Dhaka’s Banani and Dhanmondi neighborhoods.

“We’re excited to open the third and largest Crimson Cup Coffee House in Dhaka,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “The managing directors, managing partners and investors have created another inviting space for Uttara coffee lovers to enjoy handcrafted espressos, café mochas, lattes and other handcrafted coffee drinks.”

Crimson Cup Bangladesh is a joint project of Managing Directors Mohaimin Mostafa and Rehanur Rahman; Managing Partners Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan and his wife, Ayesha Rawshan Bhuiyan; and Investors Sararaz Anwar Upol, his wife, Shahana Mirza Asha, and her brothers Mirza Abdul Khaled and Mirza Abdul Khales.

Crimson Cup Coffee House Uttara offers a wide range of handcrafted hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks as well as hot and iced teas. The shop also features a brew bar, where baristas hand-pour craft coffees discovered during Crimson Cup’s sourcing trips all over the world. Initial offerings included Crimson Cup’s Ethiopian Sidamo Ardi and Mexican Colorada coffees. Fresh-baked pastries round out the menu, and customers can also buy bags of fresh-roasted beans to brew at home.

The Uttara location will soon become the first Dhaka-area coffee house to offer Crimson Cup’s Nitro cold brew coffee on tap. Made from cold-brewed craft coffee infused with Nitrogen bubbles, this effervescent iced coffee has the texture and mouth feel of a fine milk stout.

In addition to ample parking and inside seating, the new location features a quiet room where customers can study, read, and have meetings.

Mostafa and the Bhuiyans enjoyed Crimson Cup coffee while studying at Ohio State University in Columbus. When planning for their chain of coffee houses, they reached out for support through Crimson Cup’s 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program. Based on Ubert’s book, Seven Steps to Success in the Specialty Coffee Industry, the program teaches prospective business owners all they need to open a coffee shop. Hands-on consulting covers everything from writing a coffee shop business plan and finding the right location to choosing equipment, hiring and training staff, attracting customers and more.

The Uttara baristas learned their craft from Crimson Cup Innovation Lab Ambassador Nate Bell, who conducted on-site training in the days leading up to the star-studded grand opening on May 25, which was attended by prominent Bangladesh actors, movie producers, musicians and journalists.

After opening three coffee houses since May 2015, the Crimson Cup Bangladesh team is already planning to expand. Managers are looking for locations in the cities of Sylhet and Chittagong, the resort city of Cox Bazar, and other sections of Dhaka, including Mirpur.

