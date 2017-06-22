Our collaboration with Packet is the first step of a shared vision to provide an automated, unified experience that will enable users to access and develop directly on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 chipset.

Packet, the leading bare metal cloud for developers, today announced collaboration with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to introduce to developers the latest in server architecture innovation on the 48-core Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor.

Through leading developer conferences, Packet will showcase a consumable cloud platform, providing access to a series of demonstrations leveraging open source tools such as Ansible, Terraform, Docker and Kubernetes, all running on Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies’ ARM architecture-based servers. The series of joint efforts begins today at Red Hat’s AnsibleFest conference in London, and continues with developer event participation at Hashiconf (Austin), Open Source Summit North America (Los Angeles), and AnsibleFest (San Francisco).

“We believe that innovative hardware will be a major contributor to improving application performance over the next few years. Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies is at the bleeding edge of this innovation with the world’s first 10nm server processor,” said Nathan Goulding, Packet’s SVP of Engineering. “With blazing-fast innovation occurring at all levels of software, the simple act of giving developers direct access to hardware is a massive, and very timely, opportunity.”

“Our collaboration with Packet is the first step of a shared vision to provide an automated, unified experience that will enable users to access and develop directly on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 chipset,” noted Elsie Wahlig, director of product management at Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc. “We’re thrilled to work with Packet to engage with more aspects of the open source community.”

Packet’s proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks to provide on-demand compute and connectivity, without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy. The company, which supports both x86 and ARMv8 architectures, provides a global bare metal public cloud from locations in New York, Silicon Valley, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

While an investment by SoftBank accelerated the company’s access to developments in the ARM server ecosystem, Packet has been active in the developer community since its founding. Native support for Packet’s bare metal cloud in Terraform and Ansible (among other leading DevOps tools) has helped thousands of developers gain easy access to non-virtualized infrastructure.

About Packet

Founded in 2014, Packet’s proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy to provide on-demand compute and connectivity. Customers can either build on Packet’s public cloud service or leverage advanced automation software to enable their own private compute infrastructure.

The company is headquartered in New York City and maintains an advanced global IP network between its data center locations in New York Metro (Parsippany, NJ), Sunnyvale (CA), Amsterdam (NL) and Tokyo (JP). Packet is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and supports many open source projects, including Memcached.org, NixOS, and Kernel.org.

Qualcomm Centriq is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Centriq is a product of Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc.