Veraction, the leading provider of Transportation Spend Management and Freight Audit solutions was recognized by Rockwell Collins, a developer and provider of communication and aviation electronic solutions for commercial and government applications, as part of their Trusted Supplier Program, scoring the highest level and earning Platinum Premier status. Veraction has been assisting Rockwell Collins in the management of their transportation spend in the Americas and Europe for the past seven years.

“This award highlights Veraction’s capabilities , technologies and expertise in the freight audit and spend analytics market,” said Chris Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Veraction. “Moreover, it acknowledges our team’s complete focus on continuous improvement. We are honored to be recognized as a Platinum Premier Supplier and look forward to expanding our relationship with Rockwell Collins in the months and years ahead.”

The Rockwell Collins Trusted Supplier Program assesses supplier performance in three main areas: quality, delivery and business alignment. These categories take into account both quantitative and qualitative measures to measure a suppliers’ contributions. Quality and on-time delivery are based on current performance metrics while business alignment takes into account total cost of ownership, technology and customer support. These measures are assessed according to performance thresholds that align with Rockwell Collins’ customer expectations.

ABOUT VERACTION

Veraction is the leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Veraction combines industry leading cloud based applications with best in class services to help companies realize savings, visibility and control of their transportation spend across all transportation modes. With a global footprint and range of solutions spanning freight and parcel audit, bill payment, financial allocation services, spend analytics, visibility and expert consulting, Veraction enables companies to manage their critical and significant transportation spend more effectively. Veraction is headquartered in Memphis, TN with US offices in Austin, TX and Saint Simons Island, GA as well as global offices in Amsterdam, Manila and Shenzhen. Visit Veraction at http://www.veraction.com.