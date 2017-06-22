FoxDen Decor Adds New Bathroom Vanities to its Online Store

FoxDen Decor (https://foxdendecor.com/) the crafter of hand-made rustic and reclaimed wood furniture, has expanded its product offerings with new bathroom vanities.

“Our rustic, customizable bathroom vanities are so popular, we decided to add more selection to our existing product lineup,” says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor.

Fans of FoxDen Decor’s real wood vanities are going to love the new additions that include a large seven-drawer option, a double sink vanity with a towering storage console in the middle, two elegant and streamlined minimalist vanities with raw edges, and an old world wine barrel that is perfect for a touch of whimsy.

“It’s fun to push the envelope a bit,” laughs Stewart. “Using wine barrels and barn doors, playing with dimensions and finishes – it’s the same quality and style our clients expect from FoxDen Decor, but these new additions show how our product line is evolving to showcase our craftsmanship and meet our customers’ wishes.”

