From June 26-30, New Yorkers Chris Calimano and Chris Solarz will each attempt to complete five iron distance triathlons (140.6 miles each day) on five consecutive days. This endeavor, which will take an estimated 80 cumulative hours to complete, will consist of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run each day on unique courses in Staten Island (Monday), Brooklyn (Tuesday), Queens (Wednesday), the Bronx (Thursday), and Manhattan (Friday) for a total of 703 miles.

Chris and Chris will begin the triathlon swim leg each morning at 5:30am. They are expected to begin the bike leg ~ 7:00am and the run leg ~3:00pm each day. However, the final day’s swim in Manhattan will begin at 7:00am to take advantage of favorable currents and the bike and run legs will likely commence at 8:15am and 4:00pm, respectively.

The locations of the 15 courses are as follows:

Monday, June 26: Staten Island. Swim - Midland Beach, Bike & Run - Miller Field

Tuesday, June 27: Brooklyn. Swim - Coney Island, Bike & Run - Prospect Park

Wednesday, June 28: Queens. Swim - Jamaica Bay, Bike & Run - Fort Tilden

Thursday, June 29: Bronx. Swim - Orchard Beach, Bike - Pelham Park, Run - Van Cortlandt Park

Friday, June 30: Manhattan. Swim - Hudson River. Bike & Run Central Park

A team of friends, all with endurance sports backgrounds, are supporting the two athletes during this 5 day event:

Chris Solarz (Athlete) – The pension fund consultant and father of three has broken 9 Guinness World Records, completed close to 300 marathons in 40 different countries, finished multiple Ironman triathlons and double-ironman distance races, and was an original finisher of the Epic5 Challenge Hawaii.

Chris Calimano Jr. (Athlete) – The Staten Island native IT Manager, who became a happy father for the first time earlier this year, has completed over 100 marathons spanning the globe, over a dozen Ironman triathlons, and is a two-time finisher of the Leadville Leadman series and a 2014 4-Deserts Grand Slammer.

Rebecca Morgan (Race Director) – Endurance athlete, USA Triathlon Race Director and currently oversees the EPIC5 Challenge Hawaii, which just completed the May 2017 race and will be hosting a September event to meet the demands of qualified triathletes.

Mary-Margaret Marshall (Medical Director & Nutrition Manager) – Involved with endurance events for over a decade, has supported, crewed and staffed a number of endurance events including both Ultraman Florida & EPIC5 Hawaii.

Rusty Toliver (Social Media Manager) – Ultra Runner including multistage event such as Trans-America, Boston to Austin, and Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park. Head of US marketing and sales for Australian sock company, Steigen.

Zandy Mangold (Photographer) – Extreme endurance athlete and global desert runner; when not racing he’s photographing endurance events in the remote areas of the world from Antarctica to China’s Gobi Desert. More information about Zandy can be found here: https://zandymangoldnyc.com

The 703-mile course is sanctioned by USA Triathlon and the event will proceed with the blessing of the NYPD Harbor Unit, the NYC Parks & Recreation Department, and the US Coast Guard. To ensure water safety, in addition to a dedicated NYPD boat that will monitor the swimmers, the team has chartered an experienced open water boat captain and crew that includes a lifeguard and two kayakers.

Chris and Chris will be supported by dozens of friends and family members throughout the week. Support for the bike and run sections will be provided by the Staten Island Athletic Club, the Brooklyn Triathlon Club, the Dashing Whippets, Rockapulco Runs, the Van Cortlandt Track Club, and the Central Park Track Club.

For more information about the EPIC5 event, which was founded in Hawaii in 2010, visit http://www.epic5.com.

For sponsorship information or interview requests, please contact Rebecca Morgan: rebecca(at)epic5(dot)com

