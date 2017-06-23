EleVia Software Each month, we were shipping hundreds of client and vendor invoices to our Project Managers to review

Leading architecture and engineering firm HGA cut its annual paper usage by dozens of reams and eliminated hundreds of shipments annually when it began using two EleVia accounting software products: EleVia Electronic Invoicing and EleVia Payables Approval & Tracking. The add-on products for the Deltek Vision ERP system automate the Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable review processes. Prior to using the software, HGA routed paper invoices and supporting documents to reviewers.

“Each month, we were shipping hundreds of client and vendor invoices to our Project Managers to review,” said Tammy Jamieson, HGA Controller. “And about half of the client invoices have several documents to go with them. We wanted to get away from all that paper and reduce shipments to reinforce our focus on sustainability.”

EleVia accounting software creates an electronic repository of invoices and supporting documents. It then sends reviewers email notifications when they have invoices to review, with a link that takes them directly to those invoices, which they can mark-up electronically. The software eliminates misplaced invoices that can delay billing and gives Accounting visibility into the status of invoices at all times.

“Our Accounting department really likes that they no longer have to shuffle and file papers,” Jamieson said. “The software has been a real time saver.”

HGA is among numerous large A&E firms that use EleVia software, including CallisonRTKL, DLR Group, Partner Engineering & Science, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, TRC, VHB and WSP.

About EleVia Software

EleVia Software is a Central Consulting Group company that develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision ERP system. EleVia Software’s products are designed to elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering and professional service firms. The products automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Flagship products of the company, formerly the CCG Products division of CCG, include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval & Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, EleVia Field Services Suite and EleVia Advanced Search. For more information, visit http://www.eleviasoftware.com.

About HGA

HGA is an integrated architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in healthcare, corporate, government, arts, community, higher education, and energy & infrastructure markets. Founded in 1953, HGA supports clients with responsive, innovative and sustainable design. Offices include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Jose, California; Minneapolis and Rochester, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Washington DC. Visit http://www.HGA.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.