Eltima Software has just released the new version of USB Network Gate, a versatile solution, designed specifically for sharing USB devices over LAN, WAN, or the Internet. The app puts the focus on providing access to remote USB devices regardless of their real location. With the powerful software capabilities, users are able to enjoy working with their remote peripherals without the need to have them physically attached to their computer.

The latest software version brings a range of advanced features which make managing remote devices easier than ever before.

New in USB Network Gate 8.0:



Interface is translated to many languages (Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish);

Displaying the volume of data sent and the transmission speed in both directions for each connection;

Displaying the client's IP address (instead of "localhost") on other clients, when it is connected to itself locally;

The option of disabling a client connection automatically in case the shared device is not active for a certain amount of time;

The option of preventing the shared device from restart after being disconnected;

Full compatibility with Windows Server 2016.

The updated version comes with a number of bug fixes and improvements of the features that were added in previous versions:

GUI support of higher resolution displays;

Improved client-server interaction, and many more.

USB Network Gate is an advanced solution also available for Mac and Linux OS. Being an efficient tool for virtualizing USB devices, the app lets users control and manage their remote peripherals from any part of the world.