Delicious Parma Ham Pairings for Summer

Parma Ham and Cheese Pairing

With its full-bodied flavour and silky texture, it’s no surprise that Parma Ham is a great ingredient for fresh and simple pairings. Parma Ham is a 100 % natural product, and it goes well with other natural foods, which is perfect for all the seasonal ingredients available during summer. Try these six easy pairings to eat as the Italians do.

1. Cheese

Parma Ham goes well with many Italian cheeses, such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola. Their saltiness perfectly balance each other. Eat them together whilst on a picnic or on a cocktail stick for the perfect natural canapé.

2. Shellfish

Wrap Parma Ham around cooked prawns or shrimps for an unexpected flavour. The freshness of both products will wow guests, especially with a well paired glass of white wine and a squeeze of lemon.

3. Eggs

Parma Ham should be considered an essential ingredient for breakfast, just like eggs. An easy pairing is replacing bacon with Parma Ham for a healthier and simpler way to start the day.

4. Pizza

Pizza is an essential Italian food, and Parma Ham is a perfect topping. With a simple base of cheese and tomatoes, Parma Ham can help add a delicious punch of flavour.

5. Vegetables and Salad

Keep it seasonal by pairing Parma Ham with vegetables such as asparagus, courgettes and leeks. Wrap Parma Ham around cooked vegetables or mix together as a salad.

6. Fruit

A favourite pairing for Parma Ham is with fruit such as melon, figs and peaches. These types of fruit bring out the natural sweetness in Parma Ham, which is created from the long curing process.

Parma Ham can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, with a variety of products. Keep these simple pairings in mind to try this summer.

About Parma Ham

Parma Ham is a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product and is 100% natural. The drying process that Parma Ham goes through creates a ham that is very low in fat content, with many mineral salts, vitamins, antioxidants and easily digestible proteins. This means that Parma Ham is truly a food for everyone.

Prosciutto di Parma is produced in the hills surrounding the Italian town of Parma.

The unique taste of Parma Ham is dependent on the traditional production process passed down from Roman times, carefully controlled by the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma. Only hams that have passed stringent curing regulations approved by the EU can be awarded the stamp of the Ducal crown – a five pointed coronet logo with PARMA in the centre which is branded onto the ham’s skin. The Ducal Crown is now a certification trademark.

