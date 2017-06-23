Justin Ryan and Brian Cox of Tamarack Aerospace with Mark Withrow and Mark Tattershall of Unitech Aerospace with Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter and Megan Ronk of Idaho Commerce “Unitech Composites is a value-added supplier, very responsive to our needs and has worked closely with us to rapidly optimize designs and streamline the manufacturing process.” Brian Cox, Tamarack Aerospace, COO

Unitech Composites, a Unitech Aerospace company and leading supplier of complex composite laminates, components and assemblies for the commercial aerospace and defence industry, agreed today with Tamarack Aerospace to produce the composite content on their revolutionary Active Winglets for the Cessna Citation Jet Series Aircraft today at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Untiech Composites as they have proven to be a highly capable producer of quality composite assemblies,” said Brian Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Tamarack Aerospace. “Unitech Composites is a value-added supplier, very responsive to our needs and has worked closely with us to rapidly optimize designs and streamline the manufacturing process.”

“The opportunity to partner with Tamarack Aerospace, a fellow Idaho based company, on this industry shaping program is a great honor for Unitech Composites,” said Mark Withrow, Vice President and General Manager of Unitech Composites. “We are committed to the success of this program and are very pleased with its market acceptance and future trajectory .”

Tamarack Active Winglets are the only aerodynamic technology on the market today that can deliver up to a 20 percent fuel burn reduction and range increase without any structural reinforcement yielding significant time and cost savings. Tamarack Active Winglets are approved via EASA and FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation on the Cessna CJ, CJ1, CJ1+ and M2 business jets.

About Unitech Composites

Unitech Composites, established in 1979 and located in Hayden, Idaho, are industry experts in complex laminates and components and assemblies, multi-axis machining, close tolerance fabrication and automated hand layup. Unitech Composites is a Unitech Aerospace company.

About Unitech Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace provides the aerospace, marine, medical, defense, nuclear and rail industries with composite and metallic structures and components that meet demanding and complex requirements. The company’s growing global footprint is currently comprised of strategically located sites providing local and immediate support to customers. Integrated solutions range from early stage design, rate production, to full-term sustainment making Unitech Aerospace the industry’s trusted lifecycle partner.

About Tamarack Aerospace

Idaho based Tamarack Aerospace Group Inc. invented and patented the revolutionary Active Winglet system. Tamarack’s certified Active Winglets are three to four times more efficient than passive (traditional) winglets. The Active Winglet system typically provides a 10-20% reduction in fuel burn, performance gains and increased asset value. The Active Winglet system is comprised of a wing tip extension, a highly tuned winglet, and load alleviation technology. The load alleviation system counteracts gust or maneuver wing loading events and eliminates the heavy wing reinforcement and structural additions required by all passive winglets.