StorPool Wins Storage Award’s "One to Watch - Product" of the Year

The distributed storage vendor StorPool Storage won the prestigious One to watch – Product award on the 14th annual Storage Awards organized by the Storage Magazine. The awards, also called "The Storries", took place on June 15th in the heart of London. "The Storries" are a get-together place for the storage industry leaders.

StorPool Storage was nominated in 3 more categories: “One to Watch - Company,” “Emerging Market: Software Defined Storage (SDS) Vendor of the Year” and “Storage Efficiency & Optimisation Product of the Year”. The “One to Watch - Product” award is recognition for the efforts of StorPool to offer a one of a kind distributed storage solution. Curious fact is that in 2016 the company also won the “One to Watch” Company of 2016 at the Cloud Hosting Awards.

StorPool believes that the perfect storage solution will help companies deliver not only fast and reliable storage service, but also to achieve measurable business results, such as increases profit margins and reduced total costs.

“Winning the 'One to Watch' Award is yet another proof of how disruptive StorPool’s software-defined storage solution is. We set out to transform the legacy storage industry and make storing data faster, better and much cheaper. Now we are successfully delivering on this mission for companies worldwide”, said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool. “We are recognized for helping companies build public and private clouds and achieve measurable business results. We change the economics of building a cloud by delivering all flash speeds, at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives.”

StorPool’s strongest differentiators are:



All-flash performance of the storage system

Impressive performance, which starts from 500,000 IOPS

Lower latency - 0.2 ms of latency to start with

Cost-effectiveness and the unmatched price/performance ratio

Non-disruptive scalability

StorPool’s customers vary from public cloud companies to private cloud Enterprise users. It has global customer base and strategic partnerships with leading hardware and channel partners. This fuels the strong growth of the company and in the past year alone, StorPool has grown revenue with 350%.

“StorPool has helped us to provide a better service for our customers. As our demands grew, and as our customers’ expectations increased, our existing storage solution simply couldn’t cope. Now we’re confident that StorPool will grow with us, and that together we’ll be able to rise to any storage challenge we face”, said Paul Davies, technical director of UK Managed Service Provider Coreix.

With a strong product offering and a continued success, StorPool is consolidating its position as a leading vendor on the software-defined storage market.

