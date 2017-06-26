All Flex Expands Primary Production Facility

All Flex, a manufacturer of flexible printed circuit boards and flexible heaters, recently completed an expansion of its primary production facility in Northfield, MN, increasing its fabrication footprint by 10%. With two facilities in Northfield, the company invested $400K in consolidating its headquarters into one location, freeing up needed space for production capacity, fabrication processes, and improved material flow.

In anticipation of continued growth in 2018, the company has completed the first phase of its 3-year capital plan which sets in-motion a plan for a more efficient factory with the ability to respond quickly to customer needs.

Gary Ryan, VP of Operations, states, “In order to continue to deliver industry-leading delivery times, particularly new part numbers, we have begun a multi-faceted facility improvement plan to increase material flow efficiencies between our operation centers. This first phase transitions management staff away from our main production facility, enabling conversion of office space into much-needed production floor space.” He further comments, “Our primary challenge from an operations standpoint is to keep pace with increased production volume demands expected in 2018, but to also support a key corporate strategy of delivering new orders faster and faster. This expansion is integral to making this happen.”

Executive management, accounting, sales, product engineering, and the design team, totaling 25 staff members, were a part of the expansion, which was completed June 9th.

About All Flex

All Flex is a privately held company that manufactures quick-turn to high volume production runs of flexible circuits and flexible heaters with component assembly. All Flex flexible circuits are commonly used in the medical, military, aerospace, automotive, instrumentation, and various industrial markets. All Flex is headquartered with two buildings in Northfield, MN and a third manufacturing facility 35 miles north in Bloomington, MN. The company is: AS9100C\ISO 9001 Certified, UL Recognized, ITAR/JCP Registered and is an active IPC Member.