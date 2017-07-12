Kromtech Named to Online Trust Alliance Honor Roll 2017

We believe that being a part of such initiatives drives Kromtech to provide users with the highest level of protection and reflects evident progress in online practices”, says Alex Kernishniuk, VP of Strategic Alliances at Kromtech.

Kromtech Alliance Corp. (Kromtech), an international IT investment and development company, has been named to Online Trust Alliance Honor Roll 2017 a third straight year. This is the 9th annual Online Trust Alliance Honor Roll of independent analysis and recognition of the best online practices in security and consumer privacy protection for web and mobile applications.

“Kromtech continues to demonstrate the need and wiliness to embrace consumer centric best practices. Their input and collaboration with the OTA and industry at-large has provided global insights into how we can collectively enhance online trust”, said Craig Spiezle and Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Online Trust Alliance”, said Craig Spiezle, OTA Founder and President.

“The Online Trust Alliance Audit is a significant endeavor promoting best practices in security, consumer protection and privacy. As a recipient of the Honor Roll for the third-consecutive year, the Audit underscores our commitment to global security and privacy best practices. We believe that being a part of such initiatives drives Kromtech to provide users with the highest level of protection and reflects evident progress in online practices”, says Alex Kernishniuk, VP of Strategic Alliances at Kromtech.

The award confirms that Kromtech is moving in the right direction regarding consumer protection and beyond. In 2016, Kromtech launched the Security Research Center that develops the security best practices and educates consumers and businesses on how to keep their data and experiences safe and secure online. By collaborating with the leading security researchers Kromtech has helped to prevent the leakage of personal details of more than 1 billion user accounts.

Furthermore, this year the family of Kromtech products has been expanded with AdwareBuster, an anti-adware solution for the Mac OS system that was developed by using Kromtech’s own adware database. AdwareBuster protects the users from the latest adware samples, detects unwanted apps, and manages browser extensions.

About OTA

OTA is an initiative within the Internet Society (ISOC), a 501c3 charitable non-profit with the mission to promote the open development, evolution, and use of the Internet for the benefit of all people throughout the world. OTA’s mission is to enhance online trust, user empowerment and innovation through convening multi-stakeholder initiatives, developing and promoting best practices, responsible privacy practices and data stewardship. To learn more about the OTA visit https://otalliance.org and Internet Society at https://www.internetsociety.org/.

About Kromtech

Kromtech is a leading International Software Development Company that creates highly-rated software services to simplify digital lives of people all around the world. https://kromtech.com