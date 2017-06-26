Silver Touch Technologies at Chris Gayle Foundation Event

Silver Touch Technologies were delighted to support the Chris Gayle Foundation– the official charity of the international cricketer. The event was held on June 6th, 2017 at the Grange Hotels St Paul’s in London. It was a fabulous star-studded event in aid of the new charity.

The Chris Gayle Academy is already doing some unique work in the UK, using cricket to help young people make better life choices. The launch of this Foundation will give the charity more resources to do greater things with some incredible young people.

TV presenter Piers Morgan when interviewed Chris Gayle said, “It is of crucial importance that we are able to influence and inspire young people. I’m looking forward to make a positive impact on next generation.”

Kevin Pietersen, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bopara, Yuvraj Singh and many other cricketing superstars were a highlight among an impressive group of participating celebrities, making it a great evening. All were passionate about supporting the Foundation. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli donated one of his prized possessions– his favourite bat which was auctioned at the event.

Our customers joining us at the event had a fun-filled evening with fine wine, sumptuous food, fundraising and fun all in aid of the launch of The Chris Gayle Foundation.

“We are very proud of the tremendous energy, enthusiasm, and generosity put forth by our customers, celebrity guests, and industry partners for this meaningful cause,” said Kunjan Jasani, Director at Silver Touch Technologies.

About Silver Touch Technologies:-

Established in 1992, Silver Touch Technologies has grown to become a leading global provider of ERP and business management solutions. Having won the ‘Best Performance Growth-2016’ award at SAP SMB Innovation Summit, it endorses the company as an ideal business partner for businesses looking to improve agility and efficiency.

For more information please visit http://www.silvertouchtech.co.uk or write to us info(at)silvertouchtech.co.uk.

Follow us:-

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/221330

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SilverTouchTechUK