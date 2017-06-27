The Qorus app for Office 365 has significantly improved our efficiency and productivity at Genetec and extended the value of Office 365.

Qorus Software, the company that helps organizations be more accurate and efficient when creating business-critical documents, has helped new client, Genetec Inc., extend the power of Office 365. As a result of adopting Qorus, engineering, management and commercial teams at Genetec are able to collaboratively share projects for accelerated performance and task completion.

Genetec is a global developer and provider of IP video surveillance, access control and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) solutions and cloud services. The company produces a large amount of content as part of its commercial process, including training documents, marketing collateral, proposals and RFP responses. This content is critical to the effective commercial operations of the business. The Genetec bid response team were tasked to increase the effectiveness and quality of the critical content they were producing for their field operations and channel partners.

Qorus worked with the team to centralize content in SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, creating a single Microsoft platform for well-managed content. Once the content was finalized, Genetec downloaded the Qorus add-ins for Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

QORUS ADD-INS FOR OUTLOOK, WORD AND POWERPOINT ENHANCE PRODUCTIVITY AND COLLABORATION

The Qorus add-ins—Document Builder for Word, Slide Builder for PowerPoint, and Email Builder for Outlook—enable users to find and use their best content without leaving the document, presentation or email they’re working on.

The add-ins simplify the creation of new documents and increase collaboration with subject matter experts. Content is tracked, giving employees powerful perspectives on its effectiveness.

As a result of using Qorus for Office 365, the Genetec commercial teams became more productive, were able to securely store their content and improve the way they managed and collaborated on team projects.

“The Qorus app for Office 365 has significantly improved our efficiency and productivity at Genetec and extended the value of Office 365,” says Eric Jacobs, Bid Response Project Manager at Genetec.

ABOUT QORUS

Qorus helps organizations create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches, and reports.

