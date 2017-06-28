Altizon Datonis named in Gartner's IoT Platform Vendor Report

“ The company is focused on connected devices in industrial markets”, said Alfonso Velosa, Research VP at Gartner.

Altizon, the Industrial IoT company announced today that leading analyst firm Gartner named Altizon’s Datonis IoT platform in their report titled ‘Competitive Landscape of IoT Platform Vendors‘ for 2017. Gartner’s reports are one of the most sought after by the business world decision makers. This report provides detailed analysis of IoT Platform vendors landscape.

Gartner surveyed and evaluated numerous IoT Platform vendors for clear differentiation (business value), technology stack, architecture, ease of implementation, vertical market solutions, the ecosystem of partners and long-term strategic engagement. The report provides in depth analysis of their findings and guidance to the OEM and Operators/Owners segment.

In 2015, Altizon was recognized as a Gartner cool vendor. In the past two years, the company has experienced widespread acceptance and recognition for its IoT platform Datonis from customers, Industry analysts, and partners. Over 20 thousand industrial assets are connected to the Datonis platform from 31 countries across the globe and billions of events have been processed till date. The platform continues to evolve with cutting edge innovations and delivers rapid business value.

“The company is focused on connected devices in industrial markets”, said Alfonso Velosa, Research VP at Gartner. “The Datonis technology stack reflects this focus on the industrial market, with a key emphasis on capabilities such as the ingestion of time series data, a security perspective, as well as user-level role-based access control (RBAC) and device autodiscovery.”

Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon said “This journey from a technology startup with the initial promise to a globally recognized ‘competitor’ in such an elite list of companies has been a memorable journey for team Altizon. We share this success with our customers and partners who have been an instrumental part of this journey.”

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

