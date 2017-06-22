"Carbon dioxide is not a control knob that can fine tune climate" - Judith Curry, Atmospheric Scientist, Georgia Tech A review of the much-vaunted Jacobson Wind Water Solar (WWS) 100% renewable plan it was found that the “… underlying assumptions are unrealistic.” Past News Releases RSS

Friends of Science Society is challenging the #BeInconvenient social media climate change movement that Al Gore is promoting via facebook and tumblr, posts suggesting that people should #BeInquisitive and apply the principles of the #LookB4ULeap Manifesto to evaluate renewable energy. The LOOK Manifesto, also known as #LookB4ULeap was developed by counter Naomi Klein’s LEAP Manifesto, which Friends of Science says would cause an energy crisis and economic catastrophe if implemented.

The Al Gore “It’s time to #BeInconvenient” facebook posting of June 16, 2017 links to the “Inconvenient Sequel” tumblr site showing many images of wind farms. Friends of Science Society asks people to pledge to #BeInquisitive and investigate how much oil, gas and coal are used to create a single wind turbine; people should compare how much energy is produced after all that energy invested.

Prof. Michael J. Kelly of Cambridge University points out in his May 23, 2016 peer-reviewed study entitled “Lessons from technology development for energy and sustainability“, who says: "In energy terms the current generation of renewable energy technologies alone will not enable a civilized modern society to continue." The report shows that a typical combined cycle natural gas plant produces seven times the energy of a wind farm that has the same energy invested in its construction and operation when including energy costs to account for wind intermittency.

As IEEE Spectrum explains, Feb 29, 2016 “To Get Wind You Need Oil” – lots of it, as it turns out. LINK: spectrum.ieee.org/energy/renewables/to-get-wind-power-you-need-oil

In a Science Direct peer-reviewed paper by Heard et al (2017) entitled “Burden of Proof: A comprehensive review of the feasibility of 100% renewable-electricity systems,” the claims of 100% renewables advocates were found to be “.. unrealistic… and substantially underestimated the challenge...of effective and comprehensive decarbonization pathways.”

Far from “free” Heard et al. report that: “In Germany where penetration of solar photovoltaic systems is the highest in the world, voltage overloading is leading to grid-reinforcement requirements expected to cost €21–27 billion.” A review of the much-vaunted Jacobson Wind Water Solar (WWS) 100% renewable plan it was found that the “… underlying assumptions are unrealistic.”

Friends of Science Society suggests that people #BeInquisitive and research whether wind and solar put out sufficient power and if they are really ‘clean or free’ since all wind and solar plants are typically backed up by a natural gas plant as expressed by Robert Kennedy. LINK: energypost.eu/wind-solars-achilles-heel-methane-meltdown-porter-ranch-means-energy-transition/

As part of the #BeInquisitive campaign, Friends of Science invites the public to take a second look at the Trump Administration’s pull-out from the #ParisAgreement, as discussed in this trending June 19, 2017 Breitbart piece by James Delingpole on an interview with Belgian philosopher, Drieu Godefridi.

Friends of Science has spent over fourteen years reviewing a broad spectrum of literature on climate change and have concluded the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2). Friends of Science is made up of a growing group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens.

