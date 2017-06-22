Broomfield Neighborhoods Join Together to Launch “Broomfield Concerned”

Citizens have formed a new organization, Broomfield Concerned, in an effort to band neighborhoods together and host neighborhood events that create greater awareness of large-scale oil and gas operations planned for Broomfield. Residents of Broomfield have been demanding answers as large-scale industrial operations find their way from rural areas into suburban communities, near backyards, schoolyards, open space and critical drinking water reservoirs.

According to organization leaders, the effort will include editorial and news material to keep residents informed on discussions between city leaders, residents and oil and gas operators. Additionally the group will spearhead the funding of awareness campaigns. The overall intention is to ensure no citizen of Broomfield is left unaware or unable to voice their concerns regarding oil and gas development in Broomfield.

“Too few people are aware of what is happening and many are uncertain of how they can get involved in a meaningful way,” said Jennifer Dulles, one of the cofounders and volunteers for the group. “We aim to bridge that gap, deliver regular updates and provide action alerts that provide people with ways to show up, and to voice their concerns.”

What the group will not do is force people’s hands on one particular approach. Instead, the organization is modeled on a format similar to the United Nations: bringing the many residents of Broomfield together while respecting the varied approaches and potentially divergent opinions on how best to contend with the issues. According to co-founder Ann Marie Byers, “Where we can align, we will. And where we can connect people with like-minded neighbors, we will. But we will pledge to listen as much as we talk and to help the people in our community get involved in the ways that work best for them.”

“There are many groups of people working on very specific approaches; our aim is to bring those people who are still uncertain of what is happening into the fold, to help them understand the issues and ultimately, to help them get involved in any of the efforts that align with their beliefs,” said Dulles.

To date, several dozen members have joined regular meetings and collaborated to ensure a presence at events. This includes attendance and reports back from the city’s regularly scheduled Oil and Gas Comprehensive Plan Update Committee and subcommittee meetings, hearings held by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, events held by the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, and numerous presentations by elected officials, including a meeting with Representative Matt Gray and a lunch-hour discussion with Governor John Hickenlooper, among others.

According to Jean Lim, a member of the executive team who has worked to cover and report on dozens of events, “We know the people of Broomfield, once they learn what is proposed, have questions. And we have yet to see all of those questions answered. We also know people are seeking avenues to get involved. Residents deserve regular information, as well as the opportunity to join with others, in whatever ways they are able. While some people have 50 hours a week to spend, others may only have only five minutes a week. I hope we can level the playing field and ensure working families can be a part of the discussion and remain involved in the effort to demand answers.”

Added Dulles, “At the end of the day we want Broomfield Concerned to be a go-to resource for anyone in Broomfield who has concerns. Frankly, I am not going to dictate how someone feels about this industry. But I certainly want to ensure my community knows what is planned and understands there are multiple efforts happening and many, many ways for them to get involved if they do have concerns.”

About BCCN

Broomfield Concerned is a coalition of neighborhoods concerned about large-scale oil and

gas development and hydraulic fracturing in residential communities. The organization’s

goals include:



Educating and creating awareness about Broomfield oil and gas development

Bringing Broomfield neighborhoods together in a cooperative atmosphere

Sharing what we learn and collaborating with communities outside of Broomfield

The group organizes under the banner, “We are connected. We are concerned.” Whether hosting home gatherings that allow people to ask questions in an informal setting, or inviting community members to join public events, Broomfield Concerned exists to help residents get connected to their neighbors on this issue.

Neighborhood representation currently includes residents from: Anthem Highlands, Anthem Ranch, the Broadlands, Eagle Trace, McKay Landing, Redleaf, Silverleaf, Wildgrass and others.

Those interested in being kept abreast of community involvement in proposed oil and gas developments in Broomfield, or in organizing in their neighborhood, can sign up for email updates and get more information at: http://www.broomfieldconcerned.org.

