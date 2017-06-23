These latest company benchmarks directly reflect the countless innovative relationships that brand advertisers are forming directly with marketing partners both online and offline.

Performance Horizon, provider of the market-leading enterprise SaaS platform for scaling partnerships, today announced a new milestone, surpassing half a billion dollars paid by advertisers to marketing partners and affiliates since the company launched its platform in 2011. The payment run that tipped total payments to date over $500 million included 57 local currencies in countries including Japan, Brazil and China to marketing partners and affiliates of some of the world’s largest brand advertisers.

Since its founding, Performance Horizon has enabled brands in travel, retail, finance and telecom to scale their affiliate and marketing partnerships globally to drive new customer acquisition, revenue increases and profitability gains. The Performance Horizon Enterprise platform enables customers to manage partnerships at scale, easily onboard partners, optimize partner performance, automate reconciliation, and integrate data into existing workflows and systems via the open architecture, as well as process partner payments globally.

“Performance Horizon has aided the development of NexTag’s Partner Program since 2011, during which time we saw tremendous growth of the company and the scale of the platform. The technical infrastructure and industry expertise provided by Performance Horizon made this development possible, while maintaining optimal communication and transparency with our partner network,” said Douglas Neiman, CRO, NexTag Owned and Operated Sites.

Additional company and platform milestones reached in Q1 2017 include:

● Reached 200 FTEs worldwide across offices in the U.S., UK, and APAC

● Opened new headquarters and data center in Germany

● Surpassed 215,000 marketing partners and affiliates connected directly with advertisers through the Performance Horizon Enterprise platform

● Supported 150 Global 2000 customers including 5 out of the top 10 largest US companies

● Reached 1 billion API calls performed on an annual basis

“These latest company benchmarks directly reflect the countless innovative relationships that brand advertisers are forming directly with marketing partners both online and offline. In fact, the payment run that took us over the $500 million mark included a single payment of $1.6 million to one strategic partner on our platform,” said Malcolm Cowley, Performance Horizon CEO.

“Based on the kinds of disruptive partnerships we’re seeing today, there’s quite a bit of blue sky above for continued growth in the partner marketing channel globally. Brands are increasingly running their partnerships on performance-based commercial models by relying on SaaS solutions and are already benefitting from the network effect. The global opportunity is further highlighted with payments to partners in 57 currencies including the Malaysian Ringgit. Reaching this point is an honor I share with the entire team, and we’re committed to remain the leading provider of software and strategy that helps brands and marketing partners scale globally and drive mutual profitability,” added Cowley.

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant business through their marketing partners.

The world’s top retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon’s highly scalable platform with currently more than 215,000 marketing partners in 183 countries around the world. The benefits include highly flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities; real-time measurement and analysis of performance on the web and on mobile apps; payment processing and settlement in 57 currencies.

With offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.