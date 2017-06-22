If you are surviving Florida’s heat without sweating this summer, you can thank an air conditioning technician for that. June 22 is National Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician Day, so MaintenX International is celebrating the day by offering the best HVAC tips from their expert technicians.

“Our MaintenX technicians are an invaluable part of our team,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Not only do they stay knowledgeable about new air conditioning technologies, they are dedicated to keeping your system working at peak efficency. As a tribute to all of their hard work, we wanted to share some of their expertise with local business owners and facility managers.”

Below are some of the best tips provided by the expert HVAC technicians at MaintenX International:

1. Preventative Maintenance Plan

The best way to keep your HVAC unit running smoothly is to rely on a preventative maintenance plan. This will ensure your heating and cooling system is performing at its highest possible efficiency. Having a professional come to inspect your system twice a year will prevent any unexpected breakdowns and keep your air conditioner working like it should.

2. Change the Air Filter

Be sure to replace your air filter every 90 days, if not monthly. Not only will this keep your company’s air clean and contaminant-free, it will also allow your HVAC unit to use less energy, which saves you money on your electric bill.

3. Clean Coils

If your air conditioner’s condenser coils are riddled with dirt and mildew, your unit’s airflow will be very weak and ineffective. It’s important to keep your condenser coils clean to keep customers and employees nice and cool.

4. Clean Drain Pans

It’s also important to clean your system’s drain pan. By simply removing the pan and wiping it down with mildew detergent or baking soda, your pan will stay spotless.

5. Remove Debris

It can also be helpful to remove all debris from the outside air conditioning unit. This includes leaves, branches and pollen that can build up along the top and sides of the unit. Removing these items will help your air conditioning unit run efficiently.

6. Avoid Clogs

A clogged HVAC unit can lead to major leaks, among other malfunctions. In order to prevent this, pour a bleach and water mixture down your unit’s condensate drain. This will help clear out mold and other contaminants, plus prevent them from growing in the future.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.