MaintenX International Shares Property Management Tips for Summer

Florida summers can be brutal on your company’s building or facility. As the summer season kicks into high gear, MaintenX International wants to offer local businesses tips on how to best prepare.

“Summertime is not vacation time when it comes to property maintenance,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Your company should take measures to make sure your critical systems stay operational during the extreme heat of summer, especially in Florida. By conducting proper maintenance, your facility will be sure to beat the heat.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX’s expert technicians have helped Tampa Bay businesses work and look their best. Here are some top tips to make sure your property doesn’t sweat through summer.

1. Service Air Conditioners

As temperatures increase, so does the need for air conditioning. You’ll want to prevent any Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit breakdowns during the summer months. Have a licensed professional clean and service your system to ensure it is cooling at peak performance levels. Change your air filters monthly to further increase your unit’s effectiveness.

2. Check for Air Leaks

After having your air conditioner serviced, you’ll want to make sure you are getting the most out of your company’s cool air by checking windows and doors for leaks. Be sure to seal these holes with weather stripping or caulk. This will make sure you are achieving maximum energy efficiency.

3. Check your Gutters

Winter and spring can lead to an accumulation of debris in your gutters. This can result in water damage when summer rains come. Remove all leaves, dirt and tree branches from your gutters, while ensuring your down spout is also clear.

4. Root out Problems

Although weeds and small plants don’t seem to pose a major threat, their roots can cause damage, especially beneath concrete surfaces. Watch for weed growth near HVAC units and other important systems.

5. Prep Pathways

Outdoor paths and walkways are one of the first things customers see when approaching your facility. In order to make a good first impression this summer, you’ll want to keep your outdoor entrances look sharp. After a long winter, dirt and mold can start to overtake your walkway. Be sure to power wash the space and fix any cement cracks or broken tiles.

6. Clean out the Garage

An increase of heat can turn your company’s garage or storage shed into a real-life sauna. You’ll want to make sure no heat sensitive chemicals or materials are stored in this location. To ensure safety, move these items to a more temperate climate.

7. Inspect Wood

You will want to conduct a thorough check for any wood damage around windows, doors and other framed areas. These fixes should be made before the heavy summer rains hit.

8. Handle Humidity

A Florida summer is packed with high levels of humidity. It’s smart to invest in humidity sensors for your company or facility to prevent electrical shortages and mold. This is especially important for areas that have a lot of electrical equipment.

9. Prevent Pests

Warmer weather also means outdoor critters are more active. Check your property for holes, tears and rips in screens. Any gaps between doors or window frames can also lead to insect issues. Making these simple repairs beforehand can prevent full-fledged infestations later.

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.