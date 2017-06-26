ReST Partners with Milwaukee Brewers Center Fielder Keon Broxton

“My first night on the ReST Bed™ was a special one because it was actually my birthday! Things only got better when my very first at-bat after sleeping on the ReST Bed™…I hit a homerun!"

Sleep technology innovator, Responsive Surface Technology, LLC (“ReST”), has partnered with major league baseball player, Keon Broxton. As part of his training and recovery, Keon sleeps on a ReST Bed™ which was designed to help athletes sleep better and recover faster.

After being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third round of the 2009 draft, Broxton made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in September 2015. Heading into the 2016 season, he won a competition against eight other players to be the starting center fielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. Broxton retained that spot for the 2017 season, during which he ranks 16th in the majors in batting-average-on-balls-in-play. In addition, on June 15, Keon hit the longest home run in Busch Stadium history and the second longest by any player this season.

“Keon has quickly become known as one of the league’s most dynamic players, thanks to his unique combination of power, speed, and dazzling defense,” says Lloyd Sommers, General Manager of ReST. “As he looks to further elevate his performance, Keon has identified getting higher quality sleep as a key opportunity. We are thrilled he has chosen the ReST Bed™ for this purpose.”

ReST has created the only truly smart bed – winner of “Innovation” and “People’s Choice” awards at CES, the world’s most important consumer electronics show. The ReST Bed™ promotes better circulation, which increases the amount of oxygen muscles can receive. The sleeper can customize pressure-relieving adjustments to the parts of the body that need them most that night.

Additionally, the ReST Bed’s™ patented fabric senses the sleeper’s unique shape and pressure profile – and then uses that data to ensure that the surface automatically responds to improve spinal alignment and head-to-toe back support.

“My first night on the ReST Bed™ was a special one because it was actually my birthday!” says Broxton. “Things only got better when my very first at-bat after sleeping on the ReST Bed™…I hit a homerun! Improving my sleep hygiene is a major focus for me this season because a great night's sleep will help with my alertness and reaction time. I love how the technology in the ReST Bed™ reduces my tossing and turning so that I sleep better.”

In partnering with ReST, Keon was represented by Athletes’ Consulting, the trusted advisor and counselor to many of the world’s best athletes and sports organizations.

About ReST

ReST’s mission is to perfect the sleep experience. ReST is the only company with an integrated solution that not only tracks sleep data but automatically responds to that data to help people sleep better.

Our main product is the ReST Bed™: the only truly smart bed. The ReST Bed™ incorporates our patented smart fabric, which senses changes in pressure and interacts with the mattress in order to automatically respond to the sleeper’s comfort and support needs throughout the night. In addition, a ReST Bed™ provides useful information and data about consumers’ sleep patterns, making it an ideal mattress for athletes. Above all, ReST Beds™ – like all of our products – help people sleep better so that they can live healthier and more productive lives. http://www.restperformance.com