SAFERTOS has become an excellent choice for embedded automotive projects

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) is proud to announce the release of its enhanced Automotive Package, built around SAFERTOS®, the ISO 26262 ASIL D pre-certified Real Time Operating System (RTOS). The Package comprises SAFERTOS, certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, SAFECheckpoints, a runtime verification monitor, and a new OSEK OS adaptation layer, allowing SAFERTOS to become a drop-in component for most automotive platforms.

SAFERTOS is available pre-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, the highest possible level for automotive software. SAFERTOS is a pre-emptive safety critical RTOS that delivers unprecedented levels of determinism and robustness to embedded systems, whilst using minimal resources. It’s used internationally across a range of safety critical applications and is renowned for its high quality.

An interesting detail of ISO 26262 is that for higher safety levels this standard mandates the use of runtime verification monitors to detect, indicate and handle systematic faults within software. To comply with this requirement WHIS supplies SAFECheckpoints, which provides a sophisticated task monitoring capability ensuring the scheduling of tasks is occurring as intended. SAFECheckpoints is available pre-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D.

The new SAFERTOS OSEK OS adaptation layer allows SAFERTOS to become a drop-in component within an OSEK OS compliant system, a frequent requirement for automotive software projects. The new SAFERTOS OSEK OS adaptation layer fully supports all OSEK OS Conformance Classes BCC1, BCC2, ECC1 and ECC2.

“The adoption of our RTOS technology across the automotive industry is rapidly increasing” said Andrew Longhurst, Business Development Manager at WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. “SAFERTOS has become an excellent choice for embedded automotive projects, due to its high performance, reliability, and its support for the most popular automotive platforms.”

All components are supplied as source code and safety related components are accompanied by a Design Assurance Pack (DAP). The DAP contains all the design and verification artefacts required to support ISO 26262 ASIL D certification. All software is delivered for a specific processor/compiler combination, removing the need for retesting on the target hardware, and creating a smooth path to re-certifying the software components within an application.



More information about SAFERTOS for Automotive can be accessed at https://www.highintegritysystems.com/embedded-rtos-for-automotive/

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Medical, Aerospace, Automotive and Industrial sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.highintegritysystems.com.